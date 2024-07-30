During the hearings on the Trump assassination attempt, Rep. Chip Roy asked, “You got the FBI director covering up the fact that they got DEI watering down their standards. You got the FBI director trying to obfuscate the mental competency of the president. You got the FBI director basically acknowledging that they couldn’t stop this guy who was a 20-year-old lone shooter who shows up three times ahead of the event and has a drone flying overhead – why didn’t they have that place locked down?”

Answer. The people making the decisions wanted to rid themselves of Donald J. Trump.

The FBI continues its national search for people who were at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The agency made the Hunter Biden laptop disappear; we only know about it because the computer guy made copies. Meanwhile the Department of Justice, which supervises the FBI, refused to produce the video of the embarrassing Biden interview, and only “discovered the lost document” after Joe Biden was forced to drop his reelection campaign.

Why now? Because DOJ was covering up for Biden, and with Biden’s withdrawal, the deep state can use the document to destroy him.

This activity generates a distrust of the government.

Under a Democrat administration, the government is working tirelessly against the personal and political interests of the people. Why do 51 “former” intelligence officials declare data to be Russian disinformation when it is not?

January 6 happened because millions of Americans do not have faith in the COVID-generated election system featuring no documentation, untended drop boxes and same-day registration and voting.

Evidence is piling up that our government has become our enemy and opposes the basic freedoms guaranteed in the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights.

Consider, the bureaucratic deep state just set aside the Democrat Party primary election results. Biden was forced out. Next the government will allow the transfer of about a quarter of a billion dollars from Biden’s campaign accounts to Kamala Harris.

Harris ran for president once, and garnered zero delegate votes, dropping out of the race just days before the primary election in her home state of California, where she had served in statewide office as attorney general.

Essentially, Kamala Harris is where she is because of one vote of confidence, a vote of confidence of a failed incumbent president. We might as well grab an illegal alien crossing the border and ask him, “We want you to be president, so now you are.” The woman has no constituency. The Democrat Party, once a party of the people, no longer exists.

The party process in all this palace intrigue is partially hidden, but the way it was done means we can dispense with primary elections altogether. Kamala Harris was an active participant in banning the primary election system in California, and today all statewide officers and 80% of both the Assembly and the State Senate in the Golden State are occupied by Democrats. Election reform was the term used, but what California got was dictatorial, one-party rule. That rule is perpetuated by its sanctuary-state status where everyone can vote, no questions asked.

Imagine your life as a top Washington bureaucrat, one who is linked to a political party and can move in and out of power between the government and the NGOs. Loyalty to the political cause trumps all, and secures your position.

What better way to enhance your power, and the power of your fellow Democrats, than to insure the Chief Executive is incompetent, incapable of saying “no” to the agency and department leadership.

Joe Biden is that kind of president, and so too would be Kamala Harris. The vice president is not mentally competent. It would be great to play poker with her, as she would pick up her cards and cackle like a loon if it was a good hand. Her demeanor is a tell, and what it tells us is she is not capable of being in charge of herself.

But she is woke, and so she has been told she is just as smart and wonderful as everyone else, and if anyone demurs, it’s because they are the problem. It is an argument against all standards, personal and social.

Here we are in the twilight of the Biden presidency, more failure on all fronts. Last week, the nation watched as Joe Biden made an address from the White House. Eleven minutes passed, and at its conclusion, you might have asked, “What did I just watch?”

It was a campaign speech delivered with all the trappings of the White House, and delivered by a man who clearly should no longer be president. Biden presented the nation with every political slogan he could remember from his 50-year occupation of space in Washington, D.C. He repeated the “saving democracy” slogan and other such nonsense. When he finished we did not know anything new about his mental and physical health. We were not given a reason for the demise of his presidency.

This was the White House Democrat Party staff using the home of the president of the United State as a backdrop to justify the palace coup that had just taken place. To official Washington politicians/bureaucrats Biden always has been a placeholder, a figurehead easily manipulated and controlled. And now we see that control extends to his presidency and trumps even primary election results.

Using Biden’s declining health as a justification for these affronts masks the fact he was incompetent on “day one.”

An honest appraisal of Kamala Harris produces the same assessment.

