McDonald's cuts breakfast hours in Australia in response to bird flu egg shortage

Now finishing morning meal 90 minutes earlier

Published July 5, 2024 at 4:42pm

(SKY NEWS) – The early bird gets the Egg McMuffin, as the saying goes - with McDonald's across Australia now finishing breakfast 90 minutes earlier. Breakfast will temporarily be served until 10.30am rather than midday as the company reckons with an egg shortage caused by bird flu.

"Like many retailers, we are carefully managing supply of eggs due to current industry challenges," McDonald's said on its Australia Facebook page, adding the company is "working hard with our Aussie farmers and suppliers to return this back to normal as soon as possible".

Bird flu outbreaks on 11 poultry farms have led to the slaughter of about 1.5 million chickens. Less than 10% of Australia's egg-laying hens have been affected – but several supermarkets are limiting the number of eggs customers can buy.

