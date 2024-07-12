Med school to stop prescribing transgender drugs

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – The Medical University of South Carolina will no longer inject transgender drugs into gender-confused minors. The university will stop accepting new patients beginning Aug. 1 and stop all procedures by January 2025 to comply with House Bill 4624.

“Public funds may not be used directly or indirectly for gender transition procedures,” according to the legislation.

“MUSC Health funds are public funds. We are prohibited from providing gender transition services to all patients,” CEO Patrick Crawley said, according to the South Carolina Daily Gazette.