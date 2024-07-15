Democrats have held a deep-seated hatred of President Donald Trump since he launched his first bid for the presidency. They manufactured the “Russia, Russia, Russia” lies, they attacked every word he said and every move he made, they schemed to create claims they would use politically for a failed impeachment-and-remove attempt. And then another.

All the while they’ve insisted over and over – and publicly – that he actually is a “Hitler,” suggesting that he must be stopped by any means necessary.

Most legacy media ideologues have been willing co-conspirators to that agenda. And over the weekend when a 20-year-old Democrat donor tried to assassinate him with a sniper rifle, the headlines stunned with their bias.

CNN, for example, wildly claimed, right after the shooting, “Secret Service rushes Trump off stage after he falls at rally.”

“Falls at rally?”

Would this be because a sniper’s bullet grazed his ear and he reacted by ducking down, to take himself out of the line of fine for followup shots?

Fox News said CNN’s report was that “the former president had merely fallen off a stage.”

The headline angered conservative lawmakers, as well as others on social media, who described the headline as “conscious deception” and “disgraceful.”

“‘Falls at rally’? Is this a real headline? This is disgraceful,” Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., responded. And Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., said, “Even in a horrifying moment such as this they just can’t help themselves.”

The shooter quickly was taken down – fatally – by law enforcement.

Donald Trump Jr. also cited the media bias.

“Someone attempted to assassinate my father tonight and this is what @CNN is focused on. These people are vile,” Trump Jr. said on social media.

CNN explained the headline was unleashed “before we had 100% confirmation of details surrounding the assassination attempt on former President Trump,”

But other publications had joined, including the Washington Post, which said, “Trump escorted away after loud noises at Pa. rally.”

If you are on , you witnessed an assassination attempt on President Trump in real time If you are reading regime Media like CNN + Washington Post, you believe Trump fell on stage because of loud noises And you wonder why they hate Elon… pic.twitter.com/aflKqyavHR — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) July 13, 2024

Seriously? @CNN ?! “Trump fell?” and “it wasn’t clear why he fell.” Your bias is disgusting. Everyone heard the shots and he was bleeding. Do you hate America? #TRUMP2024 #TrumpShooting pic.twitter.com/wW0JeE1HyN — Karl Bastian (@kidologist) July 13, 2024

A perfect example of the conscious deception of CNN (aka The Cairo News Network) https://t.co/GzYBBd2g5i — Rabbi Michael Barclay (@Rabbi_Barclay) July 13, 2024

Someone attempted to assassinate my father tonight and this is what @CNN is focused on. These people are vile. https://t.co/ZNKe9cuNQz — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 14, 2024

Social media commenters had no tolerance for the media agenda: “Your bias is disgusting,” said one.

Sky News, a Comcast-owned British outlet, also blamed the victim, with, “Nothing justified an assassination bid – but did Trump play a part in changing the rules of engagement?”

No explanation for how Trump changed the “rules of engagement” for assassination attempts.

Musician Winston Marshall posted on social media the outlet is “the winner for the most disgraceful, disgusting MSM headline.”

“Straight to blaming the victim,” Marshall said.

Eventually, the headline was changed to “US politics is laced with malevolence and division – it needs a reset.”

But story writer James Matthews continued to blame, pointing out “there were reminders from Trump opponents about how, in the past, he had joked about the brutal assault on the husband of former Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.”

Nothing justifies an assassination bid – but… This headline from @SkyNews, as well as those from many other mainstream media outlets, are a disgrace. pic.twitter.com/blYTihPBjR — James Esses (@JamesEsses) July 14, 2024

SLY NEWS HITS A NEW LOW.

You are disgusting cretins. https://t.co/biHYPpihKg pic.twitter.com/wT5aFWRKMI — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) July 14, 2024

Sky News attempts to blame Trump for attempt on his life claiming he“played his part” in “changing the rules of engagement” whilst suggesting he “recklessly drove hostility in U.S. politics.” pic.twitter.com/9MYiJIciml — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) July 14, 2024

Not to be outdone by the media, various Hollywood personalities joined in with their claims, including actress Amanda Seales, who smeared egg all over her face claiming, “That —- was more staged than a Tyler Perry production of Madea Runs for President.”

BREAKING: Actress known for her role in “Insecure” Amanda Seales said that Donald Trump’s assassination attempt was staged. Seales: “That sh*# was more staged than a Tyler Perry production of Madea Runs for President I lived in Harlem long enough to know gunshots do not… pic.twitter.com/8Omo4xWUAN — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) July 14, 2024

