Media hatred of Trump produces stunning assassination-attempt headlines

Democrats have held a deep-seated hatred of President Donald Trump since he launched his first bid for the presidency. They manufactured the “Russia, Russia, Russia” lies, they attacked every word he said and every move he made, they schemed to create claims they would use politically for a failed impeachment-and-remove attempt. And then another.

All the while they’ve insisted over and over – and publicly – that he actually is a “Hitler,” suggesting that he must be stopped by any means necessary.

Most legacy media ideologues have been willing co-conspirators to that agenda. And over the weekend when a 20-year-old Democrat donor tried to assassinate him with a sniper rifle, the headlines stunned with their bias.

CNN, for example, wildly claimed, right after the shooting, “Secret Service rushes Trump off stage after he falls at rally.”

“Falls at rally?”

Would this be because a sniper’s bullet grazed his ear and he reacted by ducking down, to take himself out of the line of fine for followup shots?

Fox News said CNN’s report was that “the former president had merely fallen off a stage.”

The headline angered conservative lawmakers, as well as others on social media, who described the headline as “conscious deception” and “disgraceful.”

“‘Falls at rally’? Is this a real headline? This is disgraceful,” Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., responded. And Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., said, “Even in a horrifying moment such as this they just can’t help themselves.”

The shooter quickly was taken down – fatally – by law enforcement.

Donald Trump Jr. also cited the media bias.

“Someone attempted to assassinate my father tonight and this is what @CNN is focused on. These people are vile,” Trump Jr. said on social media.

CNN explained the headline was unleashed “before we had 100% confirmation of details surrounding the assassination attempt on former President Trump,”

But other publications had joined, including the Washington Post, which said, “Trump escorted away after loud noises at Pa. rally.”

Social media commenters had no tolerance for the media agenda: “Your bias is disgusting,” said one.

Sky News, a Comcast-owned British outlet, also blamed the victim, with, “Nothing justified an assassination bid – but did Trump play a part in changing the rules of engagement?”

No explanation for how Trump changed the “rules of engagement” for assassination attempts.

Musician Winston Marshall posted on social media the outlet is “the winner for the most disgraceful, disgusting MSM headline.”

“Straight to blaming the victim,” Marshall said.

Eventually, the headline was changed to “US politics is laced with malevolence and division – it needs a reset.”

But story writer James Matthews continued to blame, pointing out “there were reminders from Trump opponents about how, in the past, he had joked about the brutal assault on the husband of former Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.”

Not to be outdone by the media, various Hollywood personalities joined in with their claims, including actress Amanda Seales, who smeared egg all over her face claiming, “That —- was more staged than a Tyler Perry production of Madea Runs for President.”

