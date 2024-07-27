(CONSERVATIVE INSTITUTE) – Reports indicated that her book, titled “Melania,” was published by Skyhorse Publishing. The company has published several books by Trump-connected authors. The former first lady’s memoir was described by her office as “a powerful and inspiring story of a woman who has carved her own path, overcome adversity and defined personal excellence.”

Melania Trump hasn’t made many appearances on the campaign trail with her husband, but Donald Trump has hinted several times that she will join him when she feels the time is right.

Her office announced her upcoming memoir this week, but there were no dates given for when it will be released and ultimately hit the bookshelves. It was also not revealed whether or not it would come out before the November election. She teased the book in an X post on Thursday.