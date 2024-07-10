A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Business Money U.S.WEAPONS OF CHOICE

Milk, eggs and now bullets for sale in handful of U.S. grocery stores with ammo vending machines

'We are very pro-Second Amendment, but we are for responsible gun ownership'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published July 10, 2024 at 2:35pm

(Image by MasterTux from Pixabay)

(AP) -- A company has installed computerized vending machines to sell ammunition in grocery stores in Alabama, Oklahoma and Texas, allowing patrons to pick up bullets along with a gallon of milk.

American Rounds said their machines use an identification scanner and facial recognition software to verify the purchaser’s age and are as “quick and easy” to use as a computer tablet. But advocates worry that selling bullets out of vending machines will lead to more shootings in the U.S., where gun violence killed at least 33 people on Independence Day alone.

The company maintains the age-verification technology means that the transactions are as secure, or more secure, than online sales, which may not require the purchaser to submit proof of age, or at retail stores, where there is a risk of shoplifting.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Milk, eggs and now bullets for sale in handful of U.S. grocery stores with ammo vending machines
SMOKING GUN: Documents show HHS focuses on 'anti-racism'
Shock: Man charged in death of woman held in torture dungeon
Can't make this up: George Clooney, Biden's star fundraiser, now demands Joe step aside
Ignoring parents' objections, school board unanimously OKs gender-ideology lessons
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×