(DALLAS EXPRESS) – A 1-year-old child dubbed the “miracle baby” has defied the odds after being discovered alive, crawling along a Louisiana roadside following the tragic death of his 4-year-old brother and the arrest of their mother.

The unfolding drama began when authorities found the body of a 4-year-old boy in a lake located behind an Interstate 10 welcome center close to the Texas state line, according to Fox 4 KDFW. Sheriff Gary “Stitch” Guillory of Calcasieu Parish shared during a press briefing in Lake Charles that the child had been last seen with his mother, Aaliyah Jack, 25, alongside his younger sibling.

Fearing the worst for the 1-year-old, search efforts were underway early Tuesday morning to comb through the lake where the older child’s body was discovered. Hope was renewed for the youngest child’s condition when a truck driver alerted authorities that he spotted an infant along the roadside amidst lingering stormy conditions from Hurricane Beryl. “This kid spent two days out in the weather on the side of the highway. Thank God that trucker [saw] him,” said the sheriff.