Who visited Thomas Crooks’ home before he attempted to assassinate President Trump?

Mobile ad data analysis reveals someone who regularly visited Crooks’ Pennsylvania home also visited a building in DC near an FBI office.

The Oversight Project identified nine devices linked to AD-IDs that were located at Crooks’ home and work within the last year.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

Per the Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project: “We found the assassin’s connections through our in-depth analysis of mobile ad data to track movements of Crooks and his associates”

“To do this, we tracked devices that regularly visited both Crooks’s home and place of work and followed them,” the Oversight Project said.

ASSASINATION INFO DROP We found the assassin’s connections through our in-depth analysis of mobile ad data to track movements of Crooks and his associates. To do this, we tracked devices that regularly visited both Crooks’s home and place of work and followed them. https://t.co/T5HETLhkgM pic.twitter.com/hMsI9dFwNk — Oversight Project (@OversightPR) July 22, 2024

Someone who regularly visited Crooks home and work also visited a building in Washington, DC located in Gallery Place.

“This is in the same vicinity of an FBI office on June 26, 2023,” the Oversight Project said.

Who’s device is this?

Someone who regularly visited Crooks home and work also visited a building in Washington, DC located in Gallery Place. This is in the same vicinity of an @FBI office on June 26, 2023. Who’s device is this? pic.twitter.com/b9ZIO5utDC — Oversight Project (@OversightPR) July 22, 2024

Another device linked to Crooks visited Plymouth, Massachusetts.

Another device linked to Crooks visited Plymouth, MA. pic.twitter.com/D0uaX4mCTF — Oversight Project (@OversightPR) July 22, 2024

“We found a device linked to Crooks’s work that traveled to Butler, PA on July 4th and July 8th.” Oversight PR said.

This device stopped all activity on July 12th.

We found a device linked to Crooks’s work that traveled to Butler, PA on July 4th and July 8th. This device stopped all activity on July 12th. pic.twitter.com/f4zk08ldDw — Oversight Project (@OversightPR) July 22, 2024

On August 30, 2023, one device linked Crooks visited Allegheny Arms.

On August 30, 2023, one device linked Crooks visited Allegheny Arms. pic.twitter.com/6JUFQ1gM1R — Oversight Project (@OversightPR) July 22, 2024

The Oversight Project posted a map of all the relevant locations within Bethel Park, Pennsylvania that are linked to Crooks’ home and place of work.

Here’s all the relevant locations within Bethel Park, PA that are linked to both Crooks’s home and place of work. pic.twitter.com/nfPVTw7U2o — Oversight Project (@OversightPR) July 22, 2024

“For the protection of whistleblowers and our investigation, we will not be sharing further information with the congressional task force due to the connective tissue between that entity and FBI, USSS, and other entities,” the Oversight Project said.

For those that are tracking this type of data, we identified devices that were located at Crook’s home and his work within the past year. There were at least 9 devices linked to these AD-IDs We are willing to cooperate with legitimate investigations and share further… — Oversight Project (@OversightPR) July 22, 2024

Crooks did not act alone.

Nine days ago President Trump was grazed in the ear after a 20-year-old gunman named Thomas Matthew Crooks climbed on a roof and took several shots at Trump and rallygoers in Butler, Pennsylvania.

WATCH:

This is the full clip. 1- shots on trump

2- ss returns fire

3- you hear “shooter is down”

4- they stand trump up

5- he asks to get his shoes

6- fist pumps and fight Truly unreal. pic.twitter.com/bhui8CcNUs — tyler hogge (@thogge) July 13, 2024

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle appeared before the House Oversight Committee on Monday to answer questions about the so-called security breaches that led to an assassination attempt on Trump during his Butler, Pennsylvania rally on July 13.

GOP Rep. Andy Biggs asked Cheatle if Crooks acted alone.

She refused to answer and referred his question to the FBI.

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!