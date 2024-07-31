Read Hanne’s The Herland Report.

Dr. Richard Dawkins is one of the Western atheist intellectuals who has spent a lifetime creating hatred for the Christian faith upon which his own civilization stands. Decade after decade he has ignorantly pushed the nihilist, Nietzschean message that God is dead, Christian values are useless, Christianity is nonsense, there is no hope beyond death – in short, that this world is a meaningless place. While atheists compose approximately 2.3% of world population, this marginal group has been granted unlimited access to the mainstream media in order to influence the public. The 8 billion rest of us who believe in God and the metaphysical realm are simply canceled and denied the same privileges of free speech in the public sphere.

Coinciding with the neo-Marxist narrative that has been implemented since the 1960s, the decades of godless influence is now producing the desired results: The end of the Christian social order, end of stability, end of the family, end of marriage, end of personal freedoms, end of the church, end of wealth for the large parts of the middle- and lower classes. Even middle-class families are now struggling to make ends meet as our political leaders seem completely unwilling to solve even the most basic problems in society. Christian morality has been substituted by hedonism, endless greed among our economic elites, the legalization of selfishness, gluttony, anger, murder, hatred and pride: the very vices that Christian ethics devised how to conquer and quench.

Then suddenly, as if frightened by the results of his own demonic preaching, Dawkins, who has had free access to the mainstream media loudspeaker, changed his stance, as I recently wrote about at WND. In an interview with LBC, he now calls himself a cultural Christian. Some epiphany moment must have occurred.

This brings me to another world-famous atheist who has been a convenient tool for the mainstream Marxist push for godlessness and chaos in the West, Ayaan Hirsi Ali. In a recent UnHerd debate with Dr. Dawkins, she explains that she is now a Christian. Considering taking her own life after a decade of depression, self-loathing and anxiety, Hirsi Ali felt disconnected from a meaningful existence. She chose to pray to God for help.

Hirsi Ali came to comprehend that the history of Western civilization is mainly Christian. She no longer mocks Christ or Christians, she states, pointing out that the external forces that now threaten the West should have been countered by the message of the genuine Christian civilization – the message of love, redemption, renewal and rebirth, which makes Christianity a very powerful story for the human condition and human existence. Also part of that story is the recognition of suffering and sin – the character traits both good and evil that are within us. These teachings of Christianity are far more powerful and have led to the flourishing of Western civilization.

Consequently, Christianity restored Hirsi Ali’s faith in life and removed the mental state of spiritual bankruptcy she had been battling. She says that she regrets her role in the New Atheist movement that has been so influential in the 2000s. She made the grave mistake of conflating Christianity with Islam, she explains, thinking that all perceptions of God are the same and equally wrong.

Yet, watching the debate between Hirsi Ali and Dawkins, one cannot help but notice how deep we have fallen the past century, as leading intellectuals are completely ignorant of the massive Christian influence on Western civilization. They simply do not know that it was Christian morals that produced the Western dawn of human rights, the principle of equality regardless of race, gender and status, the abolishment of slavery, the institution of the family, the emancipated role of the woman and much more.

Striking irrationality is found across the hardcore beliefs of the New Atheist movement, for example the assumption that one either believes in God or in “enlightened secular rationality”. Throughout Western history, it was precisely Christian scientists who sought to understand how God created the world who applied scientific rationality. It is equally unbelievable, for example, that atheist intellectuals actually attempt to apply empirical hypothesis to the metaphysical, which exists above the empirically provable. Everyone knows that empirical evidence is only applicable to matter that exist on earth and its cosmos. Not beyond it. It is like trying to prove how the currents in the ocean flow by examining trees.

Consequently, whether one speaks about moral, cultural, political or spiritual Christianity, one ends up agreeing with the new version of Ayaan Hirsi Ali: Without Christianity, the West is a lost cause.

Watch the debate:

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!