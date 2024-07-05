Mount Rushmore, make room for Donald Trump

Man, are we going to pine for Donald Trump.

Come Jan. 20, 2029, he'll leave the White House and pull a Nixon:

"As I leave you I want you to know – just think how much you're going to be missing. You won't have Trump to kick around anymore, because ladies and gentlemen, this is my last press conference."

What will we be missing? His candor, force, humor and dominance like no other figure in political history.

On lefty's side, there goes 90% of what fills the shows at MSDNC, as Mr. Trump rightly calls it. From Joyless Reid to Al Charlatan, the network kicks him around ad nauseam. After Trump fades into Florida for good, Democrats will be stuck riffing on regular Republicans. Zzzzzzz.

No more whining about Mr. Trump's nation-saving wall, drilling for oil dominance, securing elections, settling the Ukraine war, upholding gun rights, restoring free speech, cracking down on NATO's delinquency, keeping men out of women's sports, putting the broke back in Iran.

Those are exactly why his MAGA faithful will cry as he leaves stage right after fulfilling his Make America Great Again promises. His fans know they'll never see the likes of him again. Because of his showmanship, yes, but mostly after performing these Five Feats for the ages:

1. The Trump Wall. Finally it was finished, as was the flood of illegal aliens threatening to ruin America. Even Ann Coulter cheered this steel structure she said the president didn't have the spine to build.

This was DJT's signature issue from the day he descended the Trump Tower escalator on June 16, 2015, and said, "When Mexico sends its people, they're not sending their best. They're not sending you. They're sending people that have lots of problems, and they're bringing those problems [to] us. They're bringing drugs. They're bringing crime. They're rapists. And some, I assume, are good people."

That paragraph galvanized fans who couldn't believe they had a leader who told it like it was. And it made the left hate Mr. Trump with freakish fervor. How dare he rip the tide of people on the verge of destroying the country.

President Trump simply stood tall at the border. And saved America.

2. Peace. Mr. Trump said the Ukraine and Mideast wars never would have ignited if he had won in 2020 – which he did before the cheating commenced. Out of office, he could only watch as Russia rolled and Hamas slaughtered.

Yet just as he guaranteed, he pulled a titanic art of the deal upon winning back the White House on Nov. 5, 2024. The Putin-Zelensky Pact ended the killing.

And when President Trump plugged Iran's oil flow, it was time to turn out the lights; the party's over for Team Terror. His Abraham Accords were back in high gear, with good times for Israel.

Nobel Peace Prize, anyone?

3. Prosperity. Tax cuts galore. The president made his 2017 chops permanent. He also came through for waiters, DoorDash deliverers and Uber drivers by ceasing taxes on tips.

That partially boosted growth. Even deeper were his Drill, Baby, Drill dictum and gutting the Green New Scam. With oil back in business, energy costs crashed along with grocery prices and mortgage rates. Americans could afford bacon and homes again.

Thanks to his common sense, Donald Trump didn't turn into Herbert Hoover, he of Depression repute. No, DJT outdid Ronald Reagan. Americans worked in record numbers. They weren't submerged by inflation. Morning in America? More like Bright Noon.

4. Vote victory. After failing to beat the cheat in 2020, Donald Trump ripped the rig while pushing for fair elections. Namely, all paper, voter ID and a stop to endless vote counting, which came from indiscriminate mail-in and stuffed ballot boxes.

He clinched victory in 2024 despite the Democrats' deceit, then solidified proper voting rules. The Republic is stronger for it.

5. Freedom. Mr. Trump said he would free the January 6 hostages, and he did. This righted the outrageous wrong of sending outspoken patriots to the dungeons. What had they done? Protested 2020's stolen election. What did Democrats produce? Another scam consistent with the impeachment and climate cons. Pretend the Capitol demonstration was a riot, blame the president, murder Ashli Babbitt and brainwash millions into the fairytale that five cops were killed.

President Trump said the heck with that noise. He pardoned everyone. Now January 6 is a celebration of liberty, not a dirge for fake news.

In a little over four years, Trump Time will suddenly turn to past tense – with grand memories forever. Let's hope one day his face adorns Mount Rushmore, underscored by his funniest line after blasting an enemy's blot: "Other than that, he's wonderful."

