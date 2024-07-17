Joe Biden has been a walking cognitive question for months now. He left behind a disastrous performance from the presidential debate. He was at a NATO event and said Ukraine’s president was “Putin” and his own vice president is “Trump.”

And those are the highlights of his recent displays of misunderstanding, misspeaking and mistakes. He drops sentences, words, and his thoughts trail off with “anyway … .”

The result is that leaders in his own party are calling on him to step out of the 2024 presidential race so Democrats can nominate someone else.

He said no, leaving the party with few options because he’s already collected enough delegates to be the nominee.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

But there is one issue that would change his mind, he has now confirmed.

A new health issue.

The Washington Examiner said Biden confirmed his intention of staying in the race in an interview with BET, unless there’s a new health issue to consider that his doctors tell him about.

Besides age, he’s 81 heading toward 82 in a few months at full throttle, experts also have suggested he’s got Parkinson’s, based on his public symptom displays.

But now he’s said his decision to fight on could change, “If I had some medical condition that emerged, if somebody, if doctors came to me and said, you got this problem and that problem.”

The report explained Biden had just finished a “fierce defense” of his candidacy for the presidential term that wouldn’t end until he’s 86.

Previously, Biden has said the only thing that would convince him to leave would be a “sign” from God, persistent demands from his immediate family, or if polls said he held “no chance” of winning.

A report at Huffington Post said Biden claimed to have figured out how to do things for the nation.

“I think I’ve demonstrated that I know how to get things done for the country.”

This despite runaway inflation totaling well over 20% during his time in office, outbreaks of war in multiple locations around the globe during his tenure, huge majorities of Americans expressing their dissatisfaction with his policies and a huge plunge in American influence around the world.

He said there’s still more he wants to do.

A recent poll, however, does show that two-thirds of members of his own party want him booted from the ticket.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!