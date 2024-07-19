(FOX NEWS) – As MSNBC host Rachel Maddow fretted about Sen. JD Vance being former President Trump’s choice for vice president, she complained about how “Lord of the Rings” is loved by the far-right.

On day three of the Republican National Convention, Maddow commented about Vance’s ties to former PayPal CEO and Republican donor Peter Thiel, who she noted “has named his companies after things in the Lord of the Rings series of J.R.R. Tolkien books.”

“Lord of the Rings is a sort of favorite cosmos for naming things and cultural references for a lot of far-right and alt-right figures, both in Europe and the United States. Peter Thiel names all these things after Tolkien figures in places like his company Palantir, for example,” Maddow said.