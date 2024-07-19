Donald Trump Jr. ripped Joy Reid Thursday for comparing President Joe Biden’s fight against COVID to former President Donald Trump surviving an assassination attempt.

Trump Jr. appeared on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle” to discuss his reactions to the Democrat Party’s pushback while attending the final day of the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. During his interview discussing the failed assassination attempt against his father on Saturday in Pennsylvania, Fox host Laura Ingraham called out the left being “unhinged” over Trump’s defiance to being shot at.

Ingraham highlighted to Trump Jr. how some, like CNN’s Medical Analyst Jonathan Reiner, have recently demanded answers to Trump’s health.

“Joe Biden has been a vegetable for about 3 and a half years, and no one has ever questioned anything. Trump gets shot in the face, stand up, defiant — is here for the last few days talking to people. That’s how insane they are, Laura,” Trump Jr. said.

“I saw, I think it was Joy Reid or one of these people saying, ‘Well you know, Joe Biden, he just got COVID. If he survives Covid, that’s basically the same as getting shot in the face. Like, I swear I feel like I’m being punk’d. I’m the star ‘The Truman Show,’” Trump Jr. continued. “Okay, Laura blink three times if everyone is in on it. Because like they can’t be serious. I had others say, ‘Well, you know, he was only shot in the ear.’ I’m like what are you talking [about]? You want him – he needs to be shot more? It’s lunacy. It’s lunacy. It’s Trump derangement syndrome.”

During a segment on Wednesday evening, Reid questioned to a panel if Biden surviving his COVID-19 after testing positive would be comparable to Trump surviving his assassination attempt.

Since 2020 the legacy media has continued to stay by Biden, brushing off his gaffes until this year. Democrat lawmakers and pundits began to circulate concerns over Biden’s mental fitness following his poor debate performance against Trump in late June.

During the event, the president could be seen struggling to finish his sentences at certain points, as well as freezing mid-statement during a response. While polls have shown concerns from voters over Biden’s mental health, a CBS/YouGov poll post-debate showed 72% of Americans no longer believe Biden has the mental and cognitive health to serve in office, jumping seven points from their last survey on the issue in early June.

Shortly after taking the stage to speak at the rally, 10-year-old Matthew Thomas Crooks was able to shoot multiple rounds into the crowd, hitting Trump on his upper right ear. The shooting ultimately killed former volunteer fire chief Corey Comperatore and two others injured.

Calls have continued to mount for Biden from his party, asking the president to step aside as the Democratic presidential nominee. Despite Trump gaining in the polls for the 2024 race and pulling significant Democratic key voting blocs, Biden and his team have remained firm in staying within the race.

