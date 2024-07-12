The European Commission is described as an “executive” part of the European Union, and as such it often has operated as an entity unto itself, imposing regulations as it wishes.

And now, we know, imposing censorship.

The European Commission offered an illegal secret deal: if we quietly censored speech without telling anyone, they would not fine us. The other platforms accepted that deal. X did not. https://t.co/4lKsaRsYoA — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 12, 2024

In fact, a Substack report from JD Rucker explains that it was Margarethe Vestager, executive vice-president of the commission, who announced Musk’s platform Twitter-turned-X, “doesn’t comply with the DSA in key transparency areas. It misleads users, fails to provide adequate ad repository and blocks access to data for researchers.”

She was referring to the Digital Services Act, and she noted it was the first time the commission had acted on a case involving the law.

Musk didn’t take long to respond.

“The European Commission offered an illegal secret deal: if we quietly censored speech without telling anyone, they would not fine us,” he charged.

“The other platforms accepted that deal. X did not.”

Rucker commented, “Wow. … If Musk’s accusation is legitimate, then it would seem his platform is truly doing what they claim” of protecting speech.

He pointed out the commission is just one of multiple groups demanding to control speech and thought.

“Unfortunately, the vast majority of Big Tech and legacy media companies will comply with censorship demands all too willingly. In fact, they agree with the globalist stance on ‘misinformation’ and want nothing more than to have a free pass to censor people,” he explained.

He explained what Musk won’t allow is for those bureaucrats to better understand not only how to control the narrative on X, but to use it “in a way that herds the masses toward the prescribed world view.”

