EducationCRIME AND PUNISHMENT

Nashville shooter left over 100 GBs of evidence, ALL to be kept secret

'The materials created by Hale are exempted from disclosure based on the federal Copyright Act...'

Published July 6, 2024 at 5:28pm
Audrey Elizabeth Hale (Twitter)

Audrey Elizabeth Hale (Twitter)

(HEADLINE USA) – Nashville Judge I’Ashea Myles has decided that none of Nashville school shooter Audrey Hale’s writings should be made public, accepting the dubious argument that Hale’s victims have copyrights to the material—even though the victims haven’t registered with the federal copyright office.

“The materials created by Hale are exempted from disclosure based on the federal Copyright Act,” Myles said. “Whether or not an original work of authorship has been registered with the federal copyright office is germane to the amount of recoverable damages in a copyright infringement action, but it has no bearing on whether or not this state law is preempted by federal copyright law.”

The judge also ruled that disclosing Hale’s writings could inspire copycat killers, disregarding the testimony of an expert psychologist who said that there’s no evidence to support that copycat theory.

Read the full story ›


