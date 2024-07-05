A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Health WorldSHOT HURT 'ROUND THE WORLD

Nation's COVID vaccine injury program tops $14 million in payouts

Hundreds still waiting

Published July 5, 2024 at 1:24pm

(LIFESITE NEWS) – Canada’s program to compensate those injured by the COVID vaccines has now spent $14 million, but the vast majority of claims remain unpaid.

According to official data from Canada’s Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP), which was updated on June 1, a total of 2,628 claims have been filed by COVID-19-injured people, but only 183 have been approved for compensation. The total amount paid out sits at $14,080,434.

Broken down, each claimant would have received or will receive an average of just $78,000 in monetary compensation. While a total of 2,172 claims have been “prepared to move forward to a preliminary medical review,” after this point, each claim goes through a lengthy process of approval.

