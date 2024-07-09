NATO summit plunges U.S. deeper into war

As pro-war globalists convene in D.C. this week for their annual NATO summit, at the grand Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium on Constitution Avenue, their No. 1 goal is to permanently entangle the U.S. in the war between Russia and Ukraine. This America Last crowd has even developed a multi-point plan to further ensnare the U.S. into this perpetual war, making it more difficult for a President Trump to deliver peace as he vowed at the debate.

Central to the globalist scheme is a proposed new agreement among the NATO members to promise to admit Ukraine into the alliance, which is what provoked the Russia-Ukraine War in the first place. This senseless war has inflicted up to a million casualties and caused many millions of refugees.

Meanwhile, military contractors have been lobbying leaders of both parties to expand NATO's footprint around the world, while funneling tens of millions of dollars in cash to congressional candidates willing to vote for their deadly agenda. So it's hardly surprising that congressmen from both political parties are lining up to expand NATO and waste hundreds of billions of taxpayer dollars on its boondoggles.

Not Trump. He defeated Hillary Clinton in 2016 by accurately describing NATO as "obsolete," while pointing out correctly that Russia never would have attacked Ukraine if Trump had been the president.

In anticipation of Trump's retaking the White House, the NATO globalists want to lock the U.S. into a joint pledge of at least $43 billion in new military support for Ukraine over the next year, for which American taxpayers will be looted by Congress to pay. This month Biden and European countries are sending dozens of expensive F-16 fighters to Ukraine, which can strike Russian cities with deadly missiles.

Every time Ukraine uses American weapons to strike a target in Russia, it subjects Americans to possible retaliation by Russia, which it is fully capable of doing, even with nuclear warheads. Russia has vowed to retaliate against the U.S. for attacks on Russia inflicted by U.S. weapons, and Biden should not be placing Americans at risk of this harm in this way.

Last month Biden announced an absurdly long 10-year military commitment to Ukraine. This, again, was designed improperly to tie the hands of President Trump's second term so that Democrats in Congress can then seek to impeach him if and when he repudiates this wrongful agreement.

Those at the NATO summit in D.C. want to establish a command center at a U.S. base in Wiesbaden, Germany, along with other hubs in Eastern Europe to compel wider and greater participation in this misguided war against Russia. An increase in Western training of Ukrainian soldiers is on this summit's agenda, which could easily lead to sending American advisers and then troops to the battlefield as happened in Vietnam.

Most Americans are unaware that this month the United States is being drawn further into this war with Russia due to the advanced new weaponry that Biden is shipping there. Tensions have recently increased due to this escalation, with Russia launching new strikes on Ukrainian air bases in anticipation of the F-16 fighter planes.

Democrats in Congress are demanding that Biden send far more weapons to Ukraine, and some of those applying this pressure on Biden are the same who insist that he quit his reelection race. Biden may appease his critics within the Democrat Party by ramping up our arming of Ukraine.

Moscow is barely 500 miles from the border with Ukraine, well within the range of a missile launched by an American-made F-16. Soon deadly missiles from Russia could be striking the Western world in retaliation, and U.S. military bases could become targets if NATO is allowed to entangle us further in this war.

Presumably with the approval of Biden, the Netherlands is already delivering 24 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, at a total cost of more than a billion dollars. There are doubts as to whether Ukraine can protect these expensive planes from being destroyed by Russia, so there will be an incentive for Ukraine to use them quickly to strike deep inside Russia.

As the host nation's president, Biden is expected to lead this NATO summit but, at the same time, Dems are holding meetings this week to decide whether to force him out of his reelection race. Ukraine's Zelensky is attending this NATO summit, despite not being a member, and Biden will have little say about what is decided.

Leadership from the Republican Party in addition to Trump is needed at this perilous moment. Congressional leaders should vow to reject sending more weapons and funding to fight a hopeless war against Russia, a war where there are no American interests at stake.

