Netanyahu, Biden 'likely' to meet as progressives plan boycott of Congressional speech

Israeli leader will be in Washington to address joint session of Congress on July 24

Published July 6, 2024 at 3:27pm
Joe Biden participates in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023 at the InterContinental Barclay in New York City. (Official White House photo by Cameron Smith)

Joe Biden participates in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, at the InterContinental Barclay in New York City. (Official White House photo by Cameron Smith)

(ZEROHEDGE) – The White House has announced that President Joe Biden will 'likely' meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later this month, when he'll be in Washington to address a joint session of Congress on July 24.

His invitation to address Congress by Republicans has already proven divisive, given a number of Democrats have declared they intend to boycott it. Likely dozens will not be in attendance, similar to what happened when the Israeli premier addressed Congress nearly a decade ago.

On Wednesday a White House official told The Times of Israel that "The president has known Prime Minister Netanyahu for three decades. They will likely see each other when the prime minister is here over the course of that week, but we have nothing to announce at this time."


