Netanyahu, Biden 'likely' to meet as progressives plan boycott of Congressional speech

(ZEROHEDGE) – The White House has announced that President Joe Biden will 'likely' meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later this month, when he'll be in Washington to address a joint session of Congress on July 24.

His invitation to address Congress by Republicans has already proven divisive, given a number of Democrats have declared they intend to boycott it. Likely dozens will not be in attendance, similar to what happened when the Israeli premier addressed Congress nearly a decade ago.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

On Wednesday a White House official told The Times of Israel that "The president has known Prime Minister Netanyahu for three decades. They will likely see each other when the prime minister is here over the course of that week, but we have nothing to announce at this time."

Read the full story ›