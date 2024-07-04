New poll claims Trump beats all potential Biden replacements except 1

A new survey shows just one Democratic replacement for Joe Biden can defeat former President Donald Trump in a head-to-head matchup.

According to a just-released Reuters/Ipsos poll, Michelle Obama has a double-digit lead over Trump, 50% to 39%.

According to the poll, a plurality of Americans believe Biden is unfit for office. Indeed, the survey shows a majority of all voters – 56% – want Biden to drop out of the race, including a third of Democrats, following a humiliating debate performance last week in which he even appeared to fall asleep at times.

Moreover, 46% of voters, including 19% of Republicans, said they want Trump removed from the GOP ticket.

Biden and Trump are neck and neck with 40% each, with Trump trouncing all other competition for the Democratic presidential nomination but Michelle Obama.

The former Republican president leads Kamala Harris by 43% to 42%, according to the poll.

Trump leads California Gov. Gavin Newsom by 3%, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear by 4%, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer by 5%, and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker by 6%.

Of the top Democrat potential contenders for Biden's replacement, the poll shows Michelle Obama has the highest favorability ratings, with 55% of respondents holding a favorable view of Obama versus 42% unfavorable.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll was conducted July 1-2 and surveyed 1,070 U.S. adults, 892 of whom were registered voters.

Meanwhile, a RealClearPolitics aggregation of recent polling shows Harris generally has had lower favorability ratings in polls than Biden – currently 38.7% versus Biden's 39.8%.

Michelle Obama has never expressed any interest in running for office. She also explicitly declined to back Biden when pressed about his re-election campaign in 2022.

On Wednesday, the White House declared Kamala Harris to be "the future of the Democratic Party," as Democrats and state-run media decided to acknowledge Joe Biden's obvious cognitive decline all at once during the earliest general presidential debate in American history.

At her regular briefing, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre pronounced Harris as Biden's political heir if the now-undeniably impaired president steps aside.

"One of the reasons why he picked the vice president, President Kamala Harris, is because she is indeed the future of the party," Jean-Pierre said.

Notorious for incessant awkward cackling during public engagements, Harris faces stiff competition for the Democratic nomination.

Biden was nearly as impaired in 2019 when he was pandering to Hispanics singing Daddy Yankee and telling black Americans "they ain't black" if they didn't vote for him in 2020.

On a call with campaign staff Wednesday, the senile Biden insisted he would remain on the Democrat ticket in the Nov. 5 election.

"There is no one I'd rather be in this battle with than all of you," Biden said in his usual struggle to speak coherently after several House Democrats predicted his loss to Trump and the New York Times editorial board called on him to drop out. "Let's link arms. Let's get his done – you, me, the vice president, together."

Yet Biden reportedly griped to a close ally that he may be finished if his polling numbers continue to fall amid subsequent public appearances.

