The next educational indoctrination: Pro-terror curriculum

(PATRIOT POST) – The teachers unions have proven over and over again that they are happy to be the arbiters of left-wing indoctrination in our schools. During COVID, it was child masking and digital learning schemes. Now, it’s empowering modern-day Jew-hatred by giving pro-Hamas activists a foothold in the public schools.

The Massachusetts Teachers Association (MTA) has decided to green-light “a framework for discussing and set of curriculum resources for learning about the history and current events in Israel and Occupied Palestine, for MTA members to use with each other and their students.” The curriculum development is being led by Ricardo Rosa, Director of Training & Professional Learning. Rosa, however, is very vocally anti-Israel and anti-American. Two days after the October 7 massacre in which 1,200 Israelis were slaughtered and 250 taken hostage, Rosa posted on his social media an image stating “Free Palestine” with a cluster of people below the slogan waving flags and aiming sling shots.

Considering all the sexual violence and murder that was perpetrated against the Israeli people, it’s as if he were downplaying the seriousness of the Hamas horrors. Rosa also condoned the self-immolation of U.S. Airman Aaron Bushnell, advocated for the reinstatement of a college professor who called Zionists “Babylon swine,” and endorsed terrorist Leila Khaled.

