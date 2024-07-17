Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson referenced the Old Testament book of Isaiah when speaking about both Democratic lawfare and an assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump.

“It says, ‘No weapon formed against you shall prosper,’” Carson, a world-renowned former neurosurgeon, said Tuesday at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

“Let me tell you the weapons they tried to use: First, they tried to ruin his reputation, and he’s more popular now than ever,” said Carson, who ran against Trump for the Republican presidential nomination in 2016. Trump subsequently tapped him as HUD secretary.

“Then they tried to bankrupt him, and he’s got more money now than he had before,” Carson said to a roar of approval from the crowd. “Then they tried to put him in prison, and he’s freer and has made other people free with him.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

After broad references to the legal cases against Trump, Carson referred to the assassination attempt on the former president Saturday at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, north of Pittsburgh.

“Then, last weekend they tried to kill him, and there he is, over there, alive and well,” Carson said to the former president in the audience.

Carson had harsh words for the legacy media and for big government.

“The free press, a pillar of any free society, has abused the public trust and resorted to lies, deception, and disinformation,” Carson said, adding: “Our government has been no better, shredding our Constitution and upending the rule of law. We have a wide-open border, a broken education system, and chaos breaking out around the world. ”

But he pointed to his own life’s story as evidence about “unlimited opportunity” in America.

“In no other country could a poor inner-city kid, raised by a single mom, make it to an Ivy League school, then to medical school, become a successful neurosurgeon, run for president, and eventually become a member of the president’s Cabinet.”

[Editor’s note: This story originally was published by The Daily Signal.]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!