A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
2024 Election Election MoneyELECTION 2024

Why Nobel laureates opposing Trump's economic policies is a ringing endorsement

Don't seem to understand difference between academic theory, policy practice

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published July 4, 2024 at 3:45pm

(Photo by Titouan COLOMB on Unsplash)

(THE FEDERALIST) – In late June, 16 Nobel economists led by former World Bank Chief Economist Joseph Stiglitz issued a letter warning that a second Trump term would have “a negative impact on America’s economic standing in the world and a destabilizing effect on the U.S. domestic economy.” Among the gripes: Trump’s “fiscally irresponsible” budget plans and the “vagaries of his actions and policies” in relations with other countries.

If the past is anything to go by, this is probably the most powerful endorsement of the Trump presidency yet.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The letter writers are not socialists. Like all good economists, they know that free trade, free markets, sound money, and balanced budgets are generally a good idea. They also know, as good economists do, that politicians need to get involved now and again to keep the Good Ship Capitalism afloat.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







42% of internet traffic is generated by AI bots
Man sparks internet outrage after paying $9.35 for Diet Coke at amusement park
Jeff Bezos to save nearly $1 billion in capital gains taxes by not living in Washington State
Biden tells black radio hosts he 'screwed up' at debate
Biden-Obama is 'Plan C' ticket
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×