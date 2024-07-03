A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
THE STAR TREATMENT

Not kidding: Entertainer and father of 12, insures private parts for $10 million

'I'm just making sure nothing goes wrong'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published July 3, 2024 at 6:47pm

(Image by Jan Vašek from Pixabay)

(BLAST) -- Nick Cannon is revealing the intriguing reason behind insuring his privates for $10 million. The entertainer is already known for breaking the mold regarding family — with 12 kids and maybe counting!

Last month, Nick Cannon secured his breeding future by financially safeguarding his baby-making machine with a hefty $10 Million.

While celebrating his son Legendary's 2nd birthday — which he shares with Bre Tiesi — the 43-year-old opened up about his decision to insure his private parts for a whopping $10 million.

Read the full story ›

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







