Former President Donald Trump posted an eye-opening message online Thursday, calling for the U.S. to eradicate Iran if the Islamic republic were ever to assassinate him.

While American authorities were made aware of an Iranian assassination plot against Trump before the July 13 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, during which the ex-commander in chief was shot in the ear, a connection between the plot and the shooting has yet to be established.

Trump said of Iran: “If they do ‘assassinate President Trump,’ which is always a possibility, I hope that America obliterates Iran, wipes it off the face of the Earth — If that does not happen, American Leaders will be considered ‘gutless’ cowards!”

Trump attached his message to a video clip of Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who addressed a joint session of Congress on Wednesday.

“And as we recently learned, they (Iran) even brazenly threatened to assassinate President Trump,” Netanyahu told Congress.

The prime minister stressed the decades-long threat Iran has posed to the U.S., including holding American hostages, committing acts of terror, and dispatching “death squads here to murder a former secretary of state and a former national security adviser.”

Iran has been incensed against Trump personally along with his administration officials, seeking revenge for the death of Qasem Soleimani, the former commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, killed by the U.S. during a 2020 drone strike.

