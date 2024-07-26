The Olympic Games in Paris appear to be on an agenda to return to the games’ original pagan roots, where blood ceremonies highlighted the days and allegiances were sworn to various pagan gods.

Just take a look at the videos that feature a blasphemous portrayal of the Last Supper, featuring an obese woman and drag queens, a blue Smurf-type character and a decapitated head – singing no less.

BLASPHEMY: The 2024 Olympic Games parodies the last supper by replacing Christ and the disciples with an obese woman, drag queens and a child. Why do the global elite love pagan and satanic occult symbolism? pic.twitter.com/8PTjVwzwuB — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) July 26, 2024

2024 Olympics: Drag queens, decapitated heads and a blue smurf man with a bulge. What is going on?! pic.twitter.com/DxEpBgxKy5 — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) July 26, 2024

WOW. The 2024 World Olympic Games opening ceremony in Paris featuring a decapitated head singing. Why do the global elite love to use occult-like imagery so much? #2024Olympics pic.twitter.com/IEj3eGFJgP — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) July 26, 2024

Actually, there was a recent report from ABC.net.au that explained the games, from about 776 B.C., drew naked men to compete in a range of events, where women were not welcome.

The report explained, “Father Richard Pengelley, the former Anglican dean of Perth who represented Australia in water polo at the 1984 and 1988 Olympics, says sport and religion were inseparable for the ancient Greeks.”

He said the goal actually was “religious education.”

“For example, ancient athletes would swear an oath before competing to follow the rules and compete with honour and respect. It’s a tradition that persists at the modern Olympic Games.”

“Athletes and priests also made elaborate blood tributes to their gods, including the sacrifice of a hundred oxen at the Great Altar of Zeus at every Games,” the report said.

The pagan events were outlawed in 393 A.D. by the Christian Roman Emperor Theodosius, then restarted in the late 19th century, and then actually emphasizing “muscular Christianity,” the idea that “Christian ethics could be taught through sport.”

The report noted that in the modern games, “blood sacrifices at the altar of Zeus are a thing of the past,” at least so far.

But they still do include ancient religious rituals including the lighting of the cauldron and the athletes’ oaths.

The report called the modern games a “civil religion.”

