Parkinson's expert: I could have diagnosed Biden from 'across the mall'

An expert on Parkinson's disease says he could have diagnosed Joe Biden with the neurodegenerative ailment from "across the mall."

The comment came from Dr. Tom Pitts, a Democrat and board-certified neurologist, who said in an interview with NBC News that Biden is showing obvious symptoms.

NEW: Parkinson's expert Dr. Tom Pitts tells NBC that Biden clearly has it. No debate. He compares the coverup to the Soviets. This is coming from a lifelong Democrat. pic.twitter.com/BcR0btWhja — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 9, 2024

Calls for Biden to step away from the 2024 presidential race, even the White House, are surging following his recent catastrophically poor showing during a presidential debate with President Donald Trump.



Pitts explained it's easy to diagnose Biden with a neurological-degeneration just from his recent public appearances.

Pitts explained, "It's ironic because he has the classic features of neurodegeneration, word-finding difficulties, and that’s not, oh, I couldn’t find the word, that’s from degeneration of the word retrieval area."

He cited Biden's rigidity, his soft voice, his masked face, his tremors, and such.

Those symptoms are the "hallmarks" of Parkinson's, he said.

"I could have diagnosed him from across the mall," he said.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre refused to answer questions on the topic directly, claiming only Biden is not being treated for Parkinson's.

BREAKING: Chaos at the White House Press briefing today as Karine Jean-Pierre refuses to say why a world-renowned Parkinson’s expert has repeatedly visited Joe Biden in the WH pic.twitter.com/cpt6kBTfz2 — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) July 8, 2024

Pitts described Biden as a "wreck in slow motion."

