(ZEROHEDGE) – It may be soon that the expression “you can’t take your money with you when you die” doesn’t ring as true as it used to. That’s because the wealthy are now employing estate attorneys who are helping them set up trusts they can tap into “hundreds of years” later for people who are considering attempting to cryogenically preserve themselves, a new Bloomberg article revealed this week.

Mark House, an estate lawyer, told Bloomberg: “The idea of cryopreservation has gone from crackpot to merely eccentric. Now that it’s eccentric, it’s kind of in vogue to be interested in it.” An estimated 5,500 people plan for cryogenic preservation, with House having worked with about 100 of them.

Steve LeBel, a 76-year-old retired hospital executive from Michigan, sees joining the roughly 500 already preserved as a dream. An avid hobbyist and writer of young-adult fantasy novels, LeBel cherishes life and doesn’t want financial barriers to impede a second chance.