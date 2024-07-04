A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
PETA plans to interrupt hog dog eating contest with 'hell on wheels' protest

Will vilify the killing of animals for food

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published July 4, 2024 at 11:40am

(OUTKICK) – Planning to interrupt Nathan's Famous Hot Dog eating contest on the Fourth of July is one of the most un-American deeds out there. But red-blooded Americans can count on PETA to make fools of themselves with such outrageous protests.

PETA – the organization of loons fighting for animal rights – announced Wednesday that they'll be attending the famous hot dog eating contest in Coney Island on Thursday and vilifying the killing of animals for food.

PETA was also the proponent of "no chicken wings" for the Super Bowl this year; needless to say, they are not that bright a bunch. To get their radical message out this year, PETA will be making a grand showcase in Coney Island.

Read the full story ›

Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







