Pfizer shares advance on 'encouraging' data from once-daily weight-loss pill

(ZEROHEDGE) – Shares of Pfizer Inc. are rising in premarket trading in New York following news that the drugmaker is progressing with its once-daily anti-obesity pill, 'danuglipron' in clinical trials.

"Pfizer plans to conduct dose optimization studies in the second half of 2024 evaluating multiple doses of the preferred modified release formulation to inform the registration enabling studies," the big pharma company wrote in a press release Thursday about its drug danuglipron, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

In December, Pfizer discontinued a twice-daily version of danuglipron after patients experienced tolerance issues. The company indicated that phase one trial data on the once-daily version would "inform a path forward."

Read the full story ›