A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthTHE FATS OF LIFE

Pfizer shares advance on 'encouraging' data from once-daily weight-loss pill

Consists of oral glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published July 11, 2024 at 3:53pm

(ZEROHEDGE) – Shares of Pfizer Inc. are rising in premarket trading in New York following news that the drugmaker is progressing with its once-daily anti-obesity pill, 'danuglipron' in clinical trials.

"Pfizer plans to conduct dose optimization studies in the second half of 2024 evaluating multiple doses of the preferred modified release formulation to inform the registration enabling studies," the big pharma company wrote in a press release Thursday about its drug danuglipron, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

In December, Pfizer discontinued a twice-daily version of danuglipron after patients experienced tolerance issues. The company indicated that phase one trial data on the once-daily version would "inform a path forward."

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







3 years after U.S. withdrawal, Afghanistan looks as bad as it did pre-war
Kentucky Fried Chicken now serving halal meals, removing pork from menus
Pfizer shares advance on 'encouraging' data from once-daily weight-loss pill
University develops AI-enabled robotic guide dog for the blind
Insect farm for livestock feed creation to open later this month
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×