The number of Americans who blame Kamala Harris for hiding Joe Biden’s now-obvious mental decline from the American public for months, even years, is a stunning, way-beyond-supermajority, figure.

Ninety-two percent.

92% of voters blame Kamala Harris for Biden health coverup: poll https://t.co/8RdrVlyrXw pic.twitter.com/koAE6UHyYK — New York Post (@nypost) July 25, 2024

The New York Post reports that’s the result of a poll of nearly 1,200 registered voters by YouGov/Times of London.

“The July 22 to 23 survey was in the field after President Biden renounced his re-election campaign but before he offered a halting delivery of what was effectively a farewell speech Wednesday night from the Oval Office,” the report said.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

More than 9 of 10 say Harris knew about Biden’s mental failures, which became obvious to all after his disastrous, stumbling, halting, unfocused, debate with President Donald Trump, the GOP nominee for president.

Kamala Harris lied about Biden’s health. She lies about the border. She lies about her radical views. https://t.co/oTMlOxYUnA — Jamie Sears (@_Jamie_Sears) July 26, 2024

“And of that vast majority charging Harris, a former prosecutor, with being part of a conspiracy to defraud the American people about the octogenarian’s obvious decline, most believe she knew a ‘great deal’ about Biden’s issues — but chose not to say anything,” the Post reported.

Twitchy confirmed, “That number is not a typo.”

The polling showed 68% say she had ample knowledge of Biden’s deterioration with 78% of Republicans and 73% of independents “believing the VP was central to the coverup.”

The devastating results, the Post said, showed, “Though more than two of every three voters think Harris essentially had complete knowledge of the president’s deterioration and chose not to divulge it, it’s not as if the rest of the respondents think otherwise.”

That’s because another 17% of those surveyed said Harris was “somewhat” involved in hiding Biden’s failures.

Biden’s decline has been the subject of concern since even before he was elected.

While there appeared evidence throughout his tenure in the Oval Office, Democrats erupted in rage when special counsel Robert Hur a few months ago announced that Biden likely broke the law by taking and keeping classified documents from his days as senator, then vice president, but he wasn’t going to recommend charges because of his diminished mental capacity.

Republicans responded with a video of Biden himself giving evidence to support Hur’s comments.

RNS Research said, “Here are five straight minutes that show exactly why the special counsel noted Biden’s diminished mental fitness … .”

Here are five straight minutes that show exactly why the special counsel noted Biden’s diminished mental fitness pic.twitter.com/u1ToosAKyz — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 11, 2024

The comments at Off the Press were devastating:

“There are a lot of questions surrounding Biden’s cognitive health following last week’s damning special counsel report. Biden loves to say ‘watch me,’ so the RNC put together five straight minutes doing exactly that,” the report said.

“It’s not hard to see why the special counsel noted Biden’s diminished faculties, which have been on display for the world to see since the day he took office. And it has only gone downhill from there,” the report said.

“In recent weeks, Biden has confused the leaders of France and Germany (twice in one day), referred to Egypt as Mexico, confused ‘blue states’ with ‘green states,’ falsely claimed he ‘started a civil rights movement,’ and thought he took a photo with a congresswoman who wasn’t there. Americans are rightly concerned. According to new polling over the weekend, 86 percent of Americans believe Biden lacks the vitality and acuity for a second term…”

“He’s not playing with a full deck.”

The Daily Caller News Foundation had reported only a few weeks earlier on the RNC’s video of Biden’s gaffes.

At the time, RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said, “America and our allies are less safe because no one respects Joe Biden. In three years, the Taliban took over Afghanistan, Russia invaded Ukraine, and Hamas terrorists attacked Israel. Now, eight Americans remain held hostage, Israel is still at war, and our president is dazed and confused. Biden’s weakness has emboldened our enemies, and four more years of failed leadership would only invite further chaos.”

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!