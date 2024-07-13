GOP pollster Justin Wallin predicted a “disastrous” outcome Friday for President Joe Biden this November as polls show former President Donald Trump dominating in the majority of battleground states.

Wallin appeared on “The Ingraham Angle” to discuss Biden’s latest polling following his poor debate performance, which has spurred numerous Democrats to call for the president to step aside as the nominee. As Fox host Laura Ingraham highlighted a new opinion piece from The New York Times calling out Biden’s decline within the major battleground state polls, Wallin gave his outlook on the race between the two political figures.

“It’s astonishing. The impact of that debate continues to roll, and roll, and roll. You noted a number of different distinct shifts and changes in the contours of the race. If we were to only look at [what] were traditionally seen as the seven core battleground states, now Trump has a lead outside of the margin of error. So a significant lead in five of those seven, which means he wins,” Wallin said.

“So, again, if we were just going to look at the three states that he has to win in that scenario described in ‘The New York Times,’ he’s losing in at least one of those by beyond the margin of error just north of five points. This is just disastrous for the campaign. If the election were held today, it is very, very difficult to say with any credibility that anyone other than former President Trump would emerge victorious,” Wallin concluded.

Post-debate polls have continued to indicate that Trump is gaining ground heading into November, particularly within major swing states Biden once dominated in 2020.

The Cook Report, a leading nonpartisan election and campaign watcher, released an update Tuesday on its projections for states such as Georgia, Arizona and Nevada, which now show a “lean” towards Trump prior to being labeled as a “toss up.” Other districts in states such as New Hampshire, Minnesota and Nebraska also moved from being labeled as “likely Democrat” to now being reported as “lean Democrat.”

Trump had shown growing strides in many swing states prior to the debate, voters within Wisconsin, a key swing state Trump is leading in, believe that their quality of life under the Biden administration has become “worse” due to immigration. Along with immigration concerns, a majority of voters within swing states have also stated that the economy and inflation are among the top issues when it comes to voting this November, according to a CBS/YouGov poll from April.

Recent reports have also indicated Trump’s support to be growing among voters within the Democratic stronghold state New York, according to a Politico report. Two polls conducted between September and March show Trump leading Biden by one point in a swing New York House district.

