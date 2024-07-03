Pop star threatens to 'bring down' music industry, fears she will be 'punished' in cryptic post

(FOX NEWS) -- Bebe Rexha attacked the music industry in a fiery series of X posts Tuesday.

Rexha, 34, first found success as a songwriter and has written hits for Eminem, Selena Gomez, Tyler Hubbard and Nick Jonas, to name a few. She's released three of her own studio albums, in addition to appearing on numerous chart-topping singles.

I could bring down a BIG chunk of this industry. I AM frustrated. I Have been UNDERMINED. I’ve been so quiet for the longest time. I haven’t seen the signs even though people constantly are bringing them up and they have been SO OBVIOUS. And when I have spoken up I’ve been… — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) July 2, 2024

The "Say My Name" singer, who has been with Warner Records since the beginning of her career, claimed she could "bring down a BIG chunk of this industry" in a series of posts.

