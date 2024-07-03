A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Pop star threatens to 'bring down' music industry, fears she will be 'punished' in cryptic post

'I've been so quiet for the longest time'

Published July 3, 2024 at 7:01pm
Published July 3, 2024 at 7:01pm

(Photo by Sašo Tušar on Unsplash)

(FOX NEWS) -- Bebe Rexha attacked the music industry in a fiery series of X posts Tuesday.

Rexha, 34, first found success as a songwriter and has written hits for Eminem, Selena Gomez, Tyler Hubbard and Nick Jonas, to name a few. She's released three of her own studio albums, in addition to appearing on numerous chart-topping singles.

The "Say My Name" singer, who has been with Warner Records since the beginning of her career, claimed she could "bring down a BIG chunk of this industry" in a series of posts.

Read the full story ›

