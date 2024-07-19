I am no prophet, but I pray that this might be prophetic.

Most of us are dancing around the truth, afraid to embrace it.

Most have been conditioned not to speak it, unless we have physical, courtroom-worthy proof. We are instructed that anything less will be judged to be punishable disinformation, approaching the dreaded cancellation zone. We convince ourselves that the truth eludes us.

God gives us incredible powers of perception and interpretation. But the truth, in a world of lies, is a risky proposition. And once embraced there is no easy way back to the comfort of delusion.

We’ve been watching these events unfold, and the implicit calculus has already been made, deep inside, and we know. Our enemies, within and without, are stalking America. Biden & Company personify it. They are without virtue or moral boundaries. Their only limitation is what they think they can get away with, which has been, up till now, an ever-expanding envelope. Involved are a great number of active, conscious participants and millions more, who have merely been hypnotized by the merciless and constant onslaught of propaganda.

America is too big and strong to take down all at once, so the war plan calls for a death by a thousand cuts. Communist, Islamist and certain corporate powers converge at the point of a shared interest in totalitarian control.

The foundation blocks of a singular worldwide government have been laid, with diverse but uniformly godless elements, collaborating and coalescing around a vision of a radically reduced and fully controlled worldwide population.

The godless, as always, can only dream of becoming gods.

How profound and far-reaching is this evil. It seems insatiable. What it consumes only increases its hunger. Serial killers and most of the body politic seem to have that in common.

We all witnessed the attempted assassination of Donald Trump.

The brazen truth demands to be uncaged, yet so terrible are the consequences of admitting it, that in the days following an act that so nearly cast American history into a raging sewer, denial has become the rule, even among the most honest and courageous we know.

The truth: The young and unfortunate Mr. Crooks can not have a place among the fabled lone-wolf psychopaths that have a way of appearing when needed, for proper assassinations.

We all know this is true because we have all been witness to countless corruptions of the innocent and weak, who have been led by stronger, evil men, to do their heinous bidding.

He was something closer to the prodigies the FBI recruited to plan the “kidnapping” of Michigan Gov Gretchen Whitmer. Closer perhaps to the most unfortunate L.H. Oswald whose last spoken truth was, “I’m a patsy!”

We all know better, because the explanations are total gibberish, about how this young man claimed a piece of the ear of a warrior, who represents an existential threat to the soulless and corrupt, who currently seem to have the upper hand. If we try to follow the scenarios being proposed, we can only be confounded.

There were no failures. This was no chance series of improbable events making possible this crime. There is no way to get past the first question that leaps out ahead of all the others. How the hell did he choose that roof? Answer: He could not have known it would be vacant. He could not have known alone.

The consequences of facing the realities of this event are so severe that the best of us is desperate to look away. Had Donald Trump not turned that wee part of an inch, there is every reason to believe the country would still be burning, with many more funerals than his alone being planned. To admit, out loud, that this was a planned assassination attempt, intended and executed by the current regime, feels in itself like a threatening instigation to violence, perhaps giving caution to those who would speak it.

But I believe the truth will win out on this one, and that the remedy and a happier result have already been foreseen by President Trump. Had he died America would have seen a baptism of blood. But his miraculous survival gives America a baptism in faith. And he surely knows this.

He has been touched by the very breath of God. Certainly, no person of faith, and, probably, no one else, could help but see something immense and profound had changed in his countenance, as we have witnessed at each appearance he made at the Republican Convention. By whatever measure we might fairly say so, we are left with a vision of a man Christ has claimed as His own.

We suspect that he no longer will suffer talk of revenge. He will let the guilty pay, on earth, through the courts, or in eternity, however it may happen. It will not be his focus. He has said the best revenge is success. Though he learns the name of every conspirator, his leadership, regardless, will be a call for unity. This will be his emphasis.

The Republican Convention has been a love fest. The Democratic Convention promises to be the amplified snarl of a dying beast.

The truth is dawning in America. Trump will kill his enemies with kindness. He will steal from them the people “who have merely been hypnotized by the merciless and constant onslaught of propaganda.” The edifice of leftist lies is crumbling. They will ultimately have too few supporters to keep them propped up. Trump’s enemies, and ours, will then turn on each other, and those who survive will slither back under obscure rocks, with no choice but to die there alone – or confess their sins to the Lord and come out into the Light.

