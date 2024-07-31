‘Prepared for any scenario’: WATCH: Netanyahu says Israel will settle score with anyone who threatens nation’s existence

By Jewish News Syndicate

Benjamin Netanyahu (Video screenshot)
Benjamin Netanyahu

(JNS) — Just as the Israel Defense Forces settled the score with Fuad Shukr, the Jewish state will not hesitate to take out anyone who dares threaten its existence, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned in his first public remarks since the killing of the top Hezbollah commander.

In a primetime address to the nation on Wednesday night, the Israeli premier again reiterated that Jerusalem is fighting an existential war against Iran’s “axis of evil,” which includes Hezbollah and Hamas.

“Yesterday, we attacked Fuad Shkur, the chief of staff of Hezbollah,” Netanyahu said, emphasizing that the terrorist commander was the one who ordered Saturday’s “massacre of our dear boys and girls in Majdal Shams.”

Israel and Mideast

Leave a Comment