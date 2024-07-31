(JNS) — Just as the Israel Defense Forces settled the score with Fuad Shukr, the Jewish state will not hesitate to take out anyone who dares threaten its existence, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned in his first public remarks since the killing of the top Hezbollah commander.

In a primetime address to the nation on Wednesday night, the Israeli premier again reiterated that Jerusalem is fighting an existential war against Iran’s “axis of evil,” which includes Hezbollah and Hamas.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: “Since the beginning of the war, I have made it clear that we are in a fight against Iran’s axis of evil. This is an existential war against a stranglehold of terrorist armies and missiles that Iran would like to tighten around our neck. pic.twitter.com/p20chQJdnM — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) July 31, 2024

“Yesterday, we attacked Fuad Shkur, the chief of staff of Hezbollah,” Netanyahu said, emphasizing that the terrorist commander was the one who ordered Saturday’s “massacre of our dear boys and girls in Majdal Shams.”