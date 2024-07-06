A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Israel and Mideast WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY

Preparing for horrifying scenarios of pregnancies in Hamas captivity

Chilling document reveals possible fate of 12 women still being held

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published July 6, 2024 at 3:51pm
Screenshot from video of Hamas terrorists capturing female IDF observers during the Oct. 7 attack. (Courtesy: Hostages and Missing Families Forum/X.)

Screenshot from video of Hamas terrorists capturing female IDF observers during the Oct. 7 attack. (Courtesy: Hostages and Missing Families Forum/X.)

(JERUSALEM POST) – Nine months have passed since twelve women were kidnapped and held captive by Hamas. The horrifying possibility of pregnancy in captivity has resurfaced. A new medical document reviewing the medical literature highlights the anticipated medical, psychological, and social issues that could arise should one of the raped hostages become pregnant.

Published in the latest issue of the "Harefuah" journal by the Israel Medical Association, the article was written by Dr. Lea Shelef from the School of Social Work at Sapir College and psychiatrist Dr. Gil Salzman from Geha Hospital.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet

– delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The authors note that in several wars around the world, rape has been systematically used as a method to annihilate populations. For example, ISIS attacks since 2014 during the war in Iraq and Syria, and the mass rapes of women in the wars in former Yugoslavia and Rwanda.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Disney World stealthily reduces July 4 flags as theme park attendance remains low
Stolen 16th-century painting sells for $22 million after being recovered from bus stop
Town's snarky anti-littering campaign asks if 'mommy still cleans' for 'brainless' residents
Social worker denied job over biblical views
Biological father wants to see baby, same-sex duo infuriated
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×