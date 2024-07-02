A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Culture Wars Education FaithBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS

Prestigious Catholic University to offer 'gender-inclusive' housing in fall

Open to freshmen, may expand to upperclassmen in 2025

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published July 1, 2024 at 9:03pm

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Georgetown University, a Catholic institution, announced plans to begin offering “gender-inclusive housing” to freshmen this fall after students passed a referendum calling for the change.

Now, when new students apply for on-campus housing, the university survey will ask about “gender inclusive” options, according to a “Residential Changes” announcement on its website.

“New students can indicate they identify as transgender, non-binary, or gender non-conforming individual seeking gender inclusive housing, or they are welcoming and affirming of LGBTQ individuals and wish to be considered as a potential roommate for students seeking gender inclusive housing,” it states.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Prestigious Catholic University to offer 'gender-inclusive' housing in fall
'Rust' armorer serving sentence makes 'bombshell' accusation before Alec Baldwin trial
Stunning survey reveals huge percentage of Americans have never eaten veggies
Is it harmful to eat food right before bed?
Biden gets the bad news he's been dreading
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×