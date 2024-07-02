Prestigious Catholic University to offer 'gender-inclusive' housing in fall

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Georgetown University, a Catholic institution, announced plans to begin offering “gender-inclusive housing” to freshmen this fall after students passed a referendum calling for the change.

Now, when new students apply for on-campus housing, the university survey will ask about “gender inclusive” options, according to a “Residential Changes” announcement on its website.

“New students can indicate they identify as transgender, non-binary, or gender non-conforming individual seeking gender inclusive housing, or they are welcoming and affirming of LGBTQ individuals and wish to be considered as a potential roommate for students seeking gender inclusive housing,” it states.

