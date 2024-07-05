Prince Harry will release 2nd memoir after King Charles' death, expert claims

(NEW YORK POST) – Prince Harry will likely release his second memoir after his brother, Prince William, becomes King, according to a royal commentator.

Following the release of his tell-all book, “Spare” in January last year, the Duke of Sussex revealed that he has enough content to write more books about his experience growing up as a royal. Harry, 39, said he was forced to cut out nearly half his content from the first draft.

But royal expert Kinsey Schofield suggested that Harry may hold off publishing anything else until after the death of his father. “I do think he would write about his family again. He was waiting to publish a book after Queen Elizabeth died,” the royal commentator said on “Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered” Thursday, per the Express.

