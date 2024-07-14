A settlement has been reached that will hold accountable the pro-abortion radicals who attacked Heartbeat of Miami, a faith-based ministry that provides life-affirming programs and support to women and couples facing unplanned pregnancies, according to First Liberty Institute.

“While we cannot publicly discuss the specifics of the settlement quite yet, the vandals associated with Jane’s Revenge who sought to injure, intimidate and interfere with access to Heart of Miami, and several Florida pregnancy resource centers, will be held to account,” the organization announced.

A case was launched last year by First Liberty and volunteer lawyers from Lawson Huck Gonzalez to seek accountability from those who defaced and spray-painted threatening messages on the private property.



Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody also filed an action that included $170,000 in penalties against each individual under the federal Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances.

First Liberty said, “It’s the first instance of a state attorney general using the FACE Act to hold violent protesters accountable.”

“This case is a reminder that no one should suffer violence for simply providing faith-based counseling and baby supplies to women and their babies,” explained Jeremy Dys, counsel for First Liberty.

Such centers are charitable groups that are motivated by their religious beliefs to help pregnant mothers and families. They care for parents by providing diapers, wipes, formula, baby food, blankets and clothing. Some offer guidance for raising children.

But following the release of the Dobbs Supreme Court decision that overturned the long-faulty Roe v. Wade abortion “rights” case, many such centers were vandalized and threatened.

Offenders “spray-painted threatening messages such as ‘If abortions aren’t safe, neither are you,’ fire-bombed buildings, broke windows, doxed staff, board and volunteers … and disrupted private events.”

First Liberty explained its case “claimed that Caleb Freestone and Amber Marie Smith-Stewart, as representatives of Jane’s Revenge, vandalized Heartbeat’s building with spray-painted threats on July 3, 2022. Annarella Rivera then allegedly joined Caleb Freestone on September 17, 2022 to hack their way onto Heartbeat’s guest list, giving them access to Heartbeat’s annual gala where they shouted obscenities, disparaged Heartbeat’s staff, volunteers and supporters, and leafletted the venue with propaganda.”

A report at the Post-Millennial explained it was the first time a state has prosecuted “these types of attacks carried out by Jane’s Revenge and Antifa, both far-left groups…”

For the first time in the US, a state attorney general is suing members of #Antifa for allegedly carrying out violent attacks. Florida @AGAshleyMoody filed a lawsuit against Antifa members Caleb Hunter Freestone & Amber Marie Smith-Stewart for their https://t.co/Q3V9jyaqfv… pic.twitter.com/F7VoEAbijs — Andy Ngô ️‍ (@MrAndyNgo) March 30, 2023

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!