FaithMATTERS OF LIFE AND DEATH

Pro-life family tours abortion hot spots across eastern seaboard

Visited roughly 20 states in just over 30 days

By Around the Web
Published July 5, 2024 at 12:45pm

(THE FEDERALIST) – One Missouri family of nine returned home this week after a month touring the Eastern Seaboard, visiting roughly 20 states in just over 30 days and exploring some of the most unregulated abortion states in the country.

Brian Westbrook, executive director of the pro-life nonprofit Coalition Life, set out with his family in late May, inspired by David Bereit, the now-retired founder of 40 Days for Life, who visited 89 sites in 40 days with his wife and children during the organization’s first campaign in 2007.

“It was a huge task in front of them … to support these people on the ground,” Westbrook said. “[Bereit’s] last season at 40 Days, he did another tour and visited all 50 states.”

