With Joe Biden’s departure from the race for the Democrat party’s nomination for president in the 2024 election, pundits naturally are turning their attention to Kamala Harris, his vice president.

But she’s been an unrelenting source of pro-abortion ideology as vice president, and even before she was a California senator, when she was attorney general in California.

“Harris is bought and paid for by Planned Parenthood,” explained Operation Rescue’s chief, Troy Newman. “Short of a celebratory conversion to Christ, she will never stop extending her political power to facilitate the abortion cartel’s profit-driven goal of killing as many babies as possible.”

He explained in a statement Monday that Harris is confirmed to be a failure as vice president, “especially in her primary duty as border czar.”

He pointed out drug traffickers are given a free pass while Americans are dying of fentanyl overdoses.



Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

Murderers and rapists are allowed across the border.

“But that’s her style,” Newman said. “Kamala has spent decades nurturing a financially beneficial relationship with Planned Parenthood, the abortion giant that kills hundreds of thousands of innocent vulnerable human beings every year.”

Harris’ intimacy with Planned Parenthood was documented by evidence obtained by Operation Rescue while she was the AG there, OR said.

Her campaign coffers previously received over $81,000 from five California Planned Parenthood affiliates that were implicated for some of the worst wrongdoing in the 2015 Center for Medical Progress) video exposé.

Newman was a founding board member of CMP, which released undercover videos showing the behavior of those in the abortion industry, including one abortionist who wanted more money for the body parts of unborn babies because, “I want a Lamborghini.”

OR reported, “In a shocking turn of events, Harris used her position to protect her pet campaign contributor. Instead of ordering an investigation into Planned Parenthood, she ordered a raid on the home of David Daleiden, one of the undercover investigators who exposed the organization’s appalling practice of manipulating abortions to sell intact organs of murdered children. During the raid, the original work products obtained during the CMP undercover investigation were improperly seized.”

The report confirmed Harris “radically supports the cold-hearted murder of preborn babies through all nine months of pregnancy without a single limit, and she opposes the existence of pregnancy resource centers that support women and families through unexpected pregnancies.”

“We must commit ourselves to intercessory prayer and show up en masse in November to support Donald J. Trump and J.D. Vance at the ballot box. We must be watchful and do everything within our power to preserve election integrity. If we don’t, we will have Kamala Harris, or someone just like her, pushing for a radical, globalist population-control agenda at the expense of innocent preborn babies,” Newman explained.

A report in 2021 from Live Action News pointed out that Daleiden and others were targeted with both criminal and civil cases for their revelations about the profit motive in the abortion industry.

At that time, Fox News reported a campaign organized by Harris invaded Daleiden’s home to take his computers, then provided private information to the National Abortion Federation.

The report noted: “After [Judge] Orrick issued an injunction against the release of any new videos, Harris met with Planned Parenthood executives. Daleiden has alleged that Planned Parenthood General Counsel Beth Parker told Harris she wanted access to his computers. E-mail exchanges also show Harris and Planned Parenthood working together to get a search warrant to obtain CMP’s full, unedited videos. She further worked with Planned Parenthood to craft a bill which would make recording undercover conversations with ‘health care providers’ a crime, with the parties passing copies of the bill back and forth before submitting it.”

Two weeks later, Harris ordered that raid on Daleiden, seizing computers and more.

“From there, Harris gave NAF lawyers access to the unreleased videos,” the report said.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!