(WOKESPY) – Woke activists have opposed a California sex trafficking bill over supposed concerns that it will disproportionately harm “marginalized communities.” Specifically, activists have criticized the impact on “members of the LGBTQ community who already suffer from systematic biases” within the justice system as well as people of color.

SB1414 is a bill which would make it a felony offense for any adult to pay for sex with an adolescent. The bill has already been watered down by Democrats so that adults who are accused of soliciting with a 16-17-year-old can only be charged with a felony if the victim has been subject to child sex trafficking. “I believe that adults who attempt to, or actually buy children for sex in the state of California, should go to prison on a felony charge,” Republican state Sen. Shannon Grove told lawmakers when introducing the bill.

Astonishingly, the bill has been slammed by liberal critics, with one speaker before the California State Assembly from the Ella Baker Center for Human Rights, claimed the harsher penalties would “disproportionately impact marginalized communities, particularly Black and brown individuals.” She also admitted that LGBTQ people are convicted of sex offenses at higher rates than heterosexuals, though she seemed to be implying the disparity is due to homophobia, and didn’t seem to realize what she had admitted.