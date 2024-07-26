A recent political cartoon depicted NATO nations as vultures staring at the world holding knives and forks.

President Putin requested peace in Ukraine at least four times.

China’s leader President Xi stated, “It is in the interests of all parties to end hostilities and find a political solution as soon as possible … preventing fire from going beyond the battlefield, preventing escalation and preventing anyone from fueling the conflict.”

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated we need an international peace platform to resolve the Ukraine conflict.

Budapest Times reports Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s continuing his “heroic mission” keeping diplomatic channels open between Ukraine and Russia. “Hungary’s government [stated it] will continue its peace mission ‘despite the attacks of pro-war European politicians’.” Hungary’s Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto stated, “Those politicians ‘have deepened the crisis with weapon deliveries, with [voicing] phantasies on sending land troops and about nuclear weapons. … These attacks do not intimidate or discourage us; the peace mission will continue and even strengthen.”

Unfortunately, the Budapest Times also reported the Respect and Freedom (Tisza) Party is gaining power and promises “toppling the regime” in Hungary. Now 63 European Parliament members are calling to strip Hungary of EU Council voting rights, due to “Orban’s peace initiatives.” Also, Hungry is being penalized 200 million euros and daily payment of one million euros for not following migrant EU admission rules. This sounds like CIA régime change 101.

Working with Russia, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “play[ing] a supportive role for a peaceful and stable region.”

The Global Times reports “that BRICS members including South Africa, China, Brazil, and India are all united on the issue that there must be dialogue” between Russia and Ukraine.

Even Iran supports “initiatives to achieve peace in Ukraine.” Iranian President-Elect Masoud Pezeshkian said, “We strive for peace for the people of Russia and Ukraine, and my government will stand prepared to actively support initiatives aimed at achieving this objective.”

With all these nations pushing for peace, Western countries’ only response has been “limited to public statements” without reaching out to Moscow directly, according to the Kremlin.

Instead, according to TASS, the West stands against supporting peace. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated, “We see that our opponents in Europe and in the United States are not in favor of a dialogue. … Judging by the documents signed at the NATO summit [in July], they are not supporters of peace. …The North Atlantic Alliance is an instrument for confrontation and not a tool for security provision.”

Hungary’s Prime Minister Orban ditched the July Washington, D.C. NATO summit to meet with Donald Trump instead.

What would make Russia and NATO members concerned about NATO’s direction in Ukraine? It’s more than just documents signed at NATO’s summit. Biden/Harris’ warmongering administration plans arming F-35s with nuclear weapons at bases in Europe. These bases were void of nuclear weapons since 2008.

Deployment of long-range weapons is also causing concern. Reuters reports in 2026 the U.S. will deploy to Germany, Tomahawk and Standard Missile-6 (SM-6) made by a Raytheon division, including developmental hypersonic missiles. TASS reports Washington’s Russian Ambassador considers this a “serious mistake” and “highly destabilizing … directly threaten[ing] international security.”

Missiles exceeding 500 km range were banned under the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty. Biden/Harris’ democrat policies put these weapons in Denmark and the Philippines for exercises. Agence France-Presse (AFP) reports these missile systems are now being removed as they “angered Beijing” with the Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun stating there are “limits” to “Beijing’s restraint …over the deployment of ballistic missiles in the Asia-Pacific region.” Concerning this interaction, Red State headlines stated, “U.S. Removes Missiles From the Philippines As China’s Xi Plays JFK to Biden’s Khrushchev,” a reversal of the U.S.’s role in the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

Another worry for Russia and NATO members is NATO countries France, Germany, Italy and Poland have agreed to joint development of long-range cruise missiles, removing Germany from the INF Treaty.

Continuing escalation, Kyiv Post reports Ukraine is receiving 80 American-made F-16 Fighters from Belgium, Denmark, Norway and the Netherlands this summer, with Denmark and the Netherlands allowing use of F-16s “for defensive purposes inside Russia.”

AP reports, Zelenskyy is pressuring the U.S. to lift limits on striking “military targets inside Russia.” “Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said …the United States could face ‘fatal consequences’ for allowing Ukraine to use American weapons to strike targets on Russian soil.”

Putin has stated, “It is hard to say – do they want a global conflict?”

Russia has stated “use of long-range weapons to strike Russia would” mean NATO’s military is involved.

While war in Ukraine started over the possibility of Ukrainian NATO membership, democrat Biden has stated Ukraine cannot join NATO until the war ends.

So, if Putin ends the war, Ukraine becomes a NATO member, which was the initial reason for the war.

In fact, The Epoch Times reports Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev stated, “From the very beginning we have made it clear to NATO that Ukraine’s accession is not just a direct threat to Russia’s national interests. It is, in fact, a declaration of war, albeit with a delay.”

Biden/Harris’ administration policies are scrambling things up again to meet their desire of funding the war profiteers who give money to re-election campaigns.

Biden has said, “Being the arsenal of democracy also means good paying jobs for American workers.”

The Washington Times reports NATO’s website states five criteria for membership. Number Three states the country must be “committed to the peaceful resolution of conflicts.”

Note, NATO secretary general dodged questions about Biden’s mental fitness.

A TASS headline reads, “Orban says Europe simply copies U.S. policy about Ukraine.”

Considering Donald Trump’s running mate, J.D. Vance, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky. expressed, “It’s great to have an opponent of endless wars and [an opponent of] more aid to Ukraine on the ticket.”

Pray for peace.

