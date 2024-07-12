Many people are mystified (because of Islam’s supposed hostility to homosexuals) that in 2024 American homosexuals would align with the Islamic terrorists of “Palestine.” I say “supposed,” because just as in all hyper-legalistic religions, the doctrine of the Islamic faith and the conduct of its “adherents” are often starkly at odds. When one’s focus is on the letter of the law, rather than the spirit, there’s always a loophole if you parse the statutes carefully enough (e.g., Luke 11:42). If you also overlay the ancient gnostic heresy of Manichaeim on them you can (in some versions of it) get a full pass on any infraction, because 1) the flesh is evil, 2) humans can’t overcome the flesh, and thus 3) whatever you do to indulge it is not your fault. Other versions of Manichaeism insist you can and must become perfectly pure through flesh-denying spirituality. (In contrast, biblical Christianity sees purity for believers as merely aspirational with our inevitable shortcomings bridged by the mercy of Jesus Christ who paid the price for all sin.)

The most famous Roman Catholic form of Manichaism was Catharism – which flesh-indulging version under the Bulgarians of the Middle Ages became synonymous with homosexual sodomy (“buggery”) and seems still to infect a sizable portion of the priesthood. A Jewish form of Manichaeism was called Frankism, which “asserted that the most important obligation of every person was the transgression of every boundary.” The parents of Supreme Court Justice Luis Brandeis – who invented the extra-constitutional “right to privacy” by which many forms of sexual deviance have subsequently been normalized in America – were Frankists (“Heroes – Trailblazers of the Jewish People,” Beit Hatfutsot, archived from the original on Nov. 17, 2019.

The Islamic form of Manichaeism was very influential in Sufism (also involving homosexuality), which was heavily practiced in Afghanistan until the rise of the Taliban who suppressed it. After the U.S. drove the Taliban from power, homosexual deviance in the form of pederasty flooded back into the society. Under the Obama regime, occupying U.S. soldiers were strictly forbidden from interfering with the open rape and sexual abuse of boys by Afghan security forces, and in 2010 and 2011 at least two U.S. officers were punished for trying. It was only under the Trump administration that a formal investigation was conducted and reported upon by the Army Times, in a Nov. 17, 2017, article titled “DoD IG: US Troops were told to ignore child sexual abuse by Afghan forces.”

But back to Islam and Palestine, whose most famous personage was PLO leader Yasser Arafat (1929-2004). Arafat’s homosexuality was widely acknowledged since at least 1976, when the testimony of a former associate (also homosexual) was published in a Canadian biography, “Arafat, the Man and the Myth” by Thomas Kiernan. Kiernan quotes this man at length:

“We went one night on a training exercise, about twenty of us. We were camped in a citrus grove near Gaza in tents. There was an emergency of some kind. … Several of us ran to Abu Khalid’s tent to find out what we should do. There we discovered Abu Khalid and Yasir giving themselves pleasure – or should I say Yasir was giving Abu Khalid pleasure? After that, Abu Khalid was quite open about what he did with Yasir. In fact, he encouraged all of us to participate in such activities. He said it should be a part of the guerrilla way of life. … It created a closer bond among us. Most of us sooner or later were doing it as a regular way of life. Some of us even gave pleasure to Abu Khalid, and him to us. But he would never let us touch Yasir. Yasir was his special province (Kiernan:108).”

According to Dr. Asher Eder, Jewish co-chairman of the Islam-Israel Fellowship organization, the name “Yasser Arafat” was an alias. Arafat changed his real name, Abdul Rauf el-Codbi el-Husseini, to hide his relationship to Mufti Haj Amin Husseini, his uncle (Eder, “How to Disarm the Terrible Jihad Psychosis Against Jews and Israel that Afflicts the Muslim World Today,” www.rb.org, Feb. 24, 2000).

Mufti Haj Amin Husseini became a close ally of Adolf Hitler. According to Icelandic historian, S. G. Bergsson, in Muftism and Nazism, Husseini became mufti (supreme religious leader) of Jerusalem in 1921 and celebrated by organizing a Jewish pogrom that year. One of the leaders of the massacre of Jews in the 1920 Arab riots in Palestine, Husseini first made contact with the Nazi regime in 1933 and by 1936 was carrying out anti-Jewish riots “with funds supplied by the Nazis” (Bergsson: chapter 3, p.2f).

Further to this topic, the Sowetan newspaper of Johannesburg published this editorial on the topic by South African legislator Jack Bloom:

“Ambiguous Arab-Muslim attitudes to Hitler can be traced to his popularity in much of the Arab world both before and during the Second World War. Political parties that imitated the Nazis were founded, such as the Syrian Social Nationalist Party and Young Eqypt, replete with stormtroopers, torch processions and Nazi slogans. The most significant collaborator with Hitler was … Haj Amin el-Husseini. … His energetic pro-Nazi efforts included a Muslim SS unit in Bosnia. … General Abdul Nasser was a member of Young Egypt and made no secret of his earlier Nazi sympathies when he became president of Egypt. Former Nazis served in his army and secret police, and his personal bodyguard was SS General Oskar Dirlewanger.” (The Sowetan, October 2, 2001)

Dirlewanger, a former SA Freikorps commander in the 1920s, was the creator of an extremely barbarous SS unit known as the Sonderkommando Dirlewanger. According to “gay” historians, homosexual men in Nazi concentration camps had the choice to be released through “transfer to a delinquent battalion like the vicious ‘Strafbataillon Dirlewanger'” (IGLA Euroletter 52, August 1977). Dirlewanger was assisted by former Hitler buddies Otto Skorzeny and Eugen Dollman who recruited large numbers of former Nazi fugitives from Argentina for key posts in the new republican regime in Egypt. Dollman was well known as a homosexual; less is known about Skorzeny, although he had been Hitler’s bodyguard in 1939, and is thus likely to have been “gay.” It is well known that Adolf Hitler was a Manichaen, as was Heinrich Himmler who designed the SS as a overtly occultic organization. It is more vigorously disputed but just as true that Hitler was a homosexual.

This is only a sample of the intertwining relationship of Islam, Nazism and “Queerness” documented in “The Pink Swastika: Homosexuality in the Nazi Party.” The facts in this article are drawn from Chapters 2 and 7 of the 6th Edition, currently a work-in-progress scheduled for publication in early 2025. For print copies of prior versions go here (the 4th edition is the best option), or for a free introductory video series go here.

