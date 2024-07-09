Why 'Queers for Palestine' support those who want to kill them

For most Americans, the massive demonstrations exploding throughout the U.S. for months in support of the destruction of Israel and elimination of the Jews are hard to fathom. Giant anti-Israel rallies occurring not just on Ivy League college campuses like Columbia and Harvard, but everywhere from the huge demonstration that disrupted much of New York City to the "National March on Washington" to the thousands of "anti-Israel protesters" that rallied outside the White House.

Sen. Ted Cruz even reports that angry, pro-Hamas mobs have swarmed his Texas home dozens of times. "For the past 6 months," says Cruz, "anti-Israel protestors have come to my home just about every Saturday morning at 7 a.m. and most Friday nights until 10 or 11 p.m. They scream, disturb the peace and wake the neighbors," Cruz posted.

So wild and passionate are these protests that two demonstrators self-immolated – intentionally set themselves on fire – as an extreme form of protest against Israel. One of them died.

How on earth can all this possibly be happening? many ask. After all, America has been Israel’s most important, reliable and trusted ally since the modern Jewish state was founded 76 years ago in 1948.

To get right to the nuclear core of the issue, consider the influential, passionately pro-Hamas umbrella group calling itself "Queers for Palestine." Across America, LGBT groups have played a major role in demonstrations against Israel and demanding the "liberation of Palestine – from the River to the Sea." In other words, the total annihilation of Israel.

But wait. There’s a slight problem with "Queers for Palestine."

"Queers" (the current LGBT-preferred term for sexual and gender identities other than heterosexual) are hated, reviled, persecuted, prosecuted, imprisoned, tortured and executed in Palestinian areas – in stark contrast with Israel which, like America, is accepting of homosexuals and other "queer" folk.

Remember all those news stories and viral videos depicting Muslim radicals throwing homosexuals head-first off tall buildings to their death? That is exactly what "Queers for Palestine" would experience if they actually moved to Palestinian-occupied areas. And that’s if they’re lucky. In many cases their fate would be far more grisly.

Palestinian preacher calls for the elimination of all homosexuals, tells the world what Palestinians think of LGBT: “The people of Palestine will not allow a single homosexual in our land, such perversion brings the wrath of Allah”

"Last year in the West Bank," reports Reason.com, "25-year-old Ahmed Abu Marhia's severed head was found on the side of the road after he was murdered for being gay. The killer videoed the execution and shared it on social media." The Reason report also included this story:

Hamas militants executed one of their own commanders, Mahmoud Ishtiwi, for allegedly having sex with another man. Ishtiwi's allegiance to the group was clear: Just two years prior, he had overseen 1,000 soldiers and an assortment of attack tunnels. But not even his loyalty could save him after they lodged accusations he had engaged in homosexual activity. Prior to executing him with three bullets to the chest, Hamas reportedly tortured him by whipping him, hanging him from a ceiling for hours, and cranking loud music into his cell in order to deprive him of sleep.

Ironically, it’s well known that Palestinians who themselves identify as "queer" routinely find asylum inside Israel, where there is no official abuse, criminal prosecution, torture or roof-throwing of homosexuals.

So, one might reasonably conclude that those who, under the "Queers for Palestine" banner, are protesting Israel and praising Palestinians so passionately are either grossly ignorant … or insane and suicidal.

But wait. There’s a third option – a hidden but extremely powerful dynamic that is, in fact, largely responsible not just for the bizarre specter of homosexuals deliriously supporting people who loathe and want to torture and kill them, but also for the entire explosion of anti-Semitic and anti-Israel hysteria sweeping America.

What’s really happening

The war now raging in America and infecting every aspect of its politics, culture, education, entertainment and morality is not only spiritual – good versus evil – as most awake people now fully realize. It also amounts to actual religions warring with one another.

On one side are arrayed the two Bible-based religions that gave America its core, founding Judeo-Christian values – Christianity and Judaism. They, in turn, are under total attack by two other religions that have joined forces for the specific purpose of defeating them – namely, Islam and Marxism.

The Islam component is easy to explain. For years, many billions of dollars have been "gifted" by wealthy Arab-Muslim nations like Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Egypt to American universities – and to K-12 education as well. Oil-rich Qatar alone has donated $5 billion. The purpose of these super-generous "grants"? To spread Islam, of course. It’s working.

The other religion is even more dangerous, powerful and seductive than Islam – and that’s Marxism.

"What’s that?" you say? "Marxism isn’t a religion – it’s atheistic! Religion requires a belief in God." Really? The world’s fourth-largest religion, Buddhism, with over 500 million adherents, does not profess a belief in God. But at least Buddhism’s stated goal is to lead its adherents to "enlightenment." Marxism’s goal is to create a god, albeit a false and inevitably evil one. That is to say, Marxism is obsessed with creating a god-like and all-powerful (and tyrannical) government.

"OK," one might say, "But how does that explain Queers for Palestine?"

All religions – including Marxism – provide some sort of formula or pathway for the faithful to achieve redemption, innocence or righteousness, or at least for being one of the world’s "good people."

How is that accomplished? How are the multitudes of lost, confused, corrupted and essentially atheistic youths in today’s America "saved" by Marxism?

Although communism originally pitted the "oppressors" (the predatory capitalist elite) against the "oppressed" (the noble "workers of the world"), the meaning of "oppressor" and "oppressed" has radically evolved over the decades.

Neo-Marxism, the de facto religion of today’s Democratic Party, preaches that the world’s population is composed of two classes of people: the oppressors and the oppressed, the colonizers and the colonized, discriminators and the victims of discrimination. The former are evil. The latter are good. Period.

Today in America, the "oppressors" are primarily white people, especially men – the privileged progeny of slave-owners, Klansmen and maybe Nazis – who have somehow rigged the system to favor them and crush everyone else. Same with Israel, where, after all, most Jews are "white."

The "oppressed" are all of those "discriminated-against" and "underserved" "minority groups" that constitute Democrats’ voting base, including blacks, Hispanics, various "indigenous peoples" and other "people of color," all those identifying as "LGBTQIA+" … and Muslims, which includes Palestinians.

So now the cosmically absurd alignment of "Queers" with Palestinians, who detest and want to kill them, becomes understandable. Very simply, the common bond is the woke religious doctrine that both groups are "oppressed" and "discriminated-against" minority populations.

Of course, "Queers for Palestine" know nothing about Jews, Israel, Palestinians, Hamas, Gaza or Middle East history. But they have been recruited into a religion requiring that they support, wildly demonstrate and riot for what they are told is another persecuted, oppressed minority – just like them. Hamas and Queers for Palestine – they are brothers! Kum Ba Yah. It doesn’t matter that one brother wants to throw the other off a tall building

Likewise, all that matters to millions of confused and broken American youths, who have been brainwashed for years in the public school system and later in college, is the sacred Marxist religious dogma that "oppressors" are bad, mean, evil people – and the "oppressed" are good, righteous, noble people.

Even if they want to cut your head off.

The preceding is excerpted and adapted from David Kupelian's cover story in the July issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, headlined "AMERICA'S ALL-OUT RELIGIOUS WAR: Marxism and Islam join forces to destroy Christianity and Judaism." "This special issue of Whistleblower," comments Kupelian, Whistleblower's longtime editor, "exposes what really amounts to a full-bore religious war between forces of good and forces of evil. The winner will take America, which has long been the greatest, freest, most successful and most Christian nation in history. But all that is in danger of being irrevocably lost in the near future."


