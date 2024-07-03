Question No. 1 for Kamala: Where were you on January 6?

All of a sudden, Kamala Harris matters. It's not just that she would ascend to the presidency should the current placeholder be displaced willfully or otherwise.

No, what makes Harris suddenly relevant is that powerful people want her to be the candidate in 2024, none more powerful than kingmaker, Rep. James Clyburn of South Carolina.

"This party should not, in any way, do anything to work around Ms. Harris," Clyburn warned his fellow travelers Tuesday. "We should do everything we can to bolster her whether she's in second place or at the top of the ticket."

When Clyburn talks people listen. He boosted Obama over Hillary in 2008, Hillary over Bernie in 2016, and Biden over Bernie in 2020. His endorsement of Harris for the top spot had many of the Left's talking heads walking back all the mean things they had been saying about Kamala these past four years.

Should Harris be the nominee, one question that needs to be asked is how she spent the day on Jan. 6, 2021. For the year following that memorable day, she said not one word at all about her whereabouts.

On Jan. 6, 2022, Harris broke her silence – sort of. During a televised speech from the Capitol, Harris told the public only where she wasn't, namely at the U.S. Capitol with her fellow senators.

Harris made this concession only because Politico had that very day broken the story that on January 6 Harris was not at the Capitol where everyone thought she was but at the DNC headquarters.

Harris' whereabouts mattered, Politico pointed out, because a pipe bomb was discovered just outside the DNC at 1 p.m. while Harris was inside.

"Harris' presence inside the building while a bomb was right outside raises sobering questions about her security that day," Politico reported. "It also raises the chilling prospect that the riots could have been far more destructive than they already were, with the incoming vice president's life directly endangered."

Like everyone else in the major media, Politico links the bombs to the riots under the assumption the bomb makers were part of the "destructive" plot to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

Harris knows better. She knows that the bombs were planted not by the Trump people, but by the anti-Trump people. She may not know who precisely the anti-Trump people are, but she knows enough not to talk about the bombs or her own proximity to one of them.

Much as we see in the scramble to replace/resurrect Joe Biden, the leftist coalition to thwart Trump is not a monolith. As I discuss in detail in "Ashli: The Untold Story of the Women of January 6," several different entities had a hand in the attempt to discredit the MAGA movement on that fateful day.

"I don't think that this is a perfect puzzle where all the pieces go together," FBI whistleblower Steven Friend said about January 6. "I do think, though, that there were some just blatant behaviors that day that were not normal, they were very unnatural, that necessitate a full, transparent and open investigation."

That investigation will not happen, of course, unless Donald Trump is elected president. Should that investigation take place, the first subpoena should be sent to Kamala Harris.

Biden would naturally be first, of course, but a year from now he will not be worth talking to. He scarcely was cognizant during his memorable deposition with Robert Hur.

The first questions to Harris should be establishing ones: Where were you at 1 p.m. on January 6, and why were you there?

More difficult questions follow: Why have you concealed your presence at the DNC? Why have you not talked about the bomb? How have you resisted the urge to dramatize your brush with death at the hands of these white supremacists?

Harris' silence, as they say, speaks volumes. To date her silence offers the strongest confirmation that January 6 is, in part at least, an inside job.

