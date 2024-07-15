MILWAUKEE—Vivek Ramaswamy believes the United States may have fallen into a “civil war” if former President Donald Trump had been more seriously injured or died.

Speaking to the press after his speech at The Heritage Foundation’s Policy Fest at the Republican National Convention on Monday, the former Republican presidential candidate discussed the Saturday shooting at the Trump campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“The nation came within a hair’s breadth of, God forbid, a second kind of civil war in this country. And we missed it. … I think that God gave us that opportunity, and now it’s up to us to step up and seize it,” the entrepreneur told reporters.

Ramaswamy said he believed that there was a divine intervention.

“I personally believe that God did intervene. … That’s my own faith—that God puts each of us here for a purpose and he has a higher plan,” he said. “But even if you just look at it, even if you’re not a person of faith, something extraordinary happened for somebody to have aimed in a way that got that close and still missed.”

Trump wrote on Truth Social Sunday that “it was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening.”

“We will FEAR NOT, but instead remain resilient in our Faith and Defiant in the face of Wickedness,” the former president added.

[Editor’s note: This story originally was published by The Daily Signal.]

