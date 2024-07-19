(NEW YORK POST) – An orange-colored lobster with an incredibly rare genetic mutation was nearly boiled and served up with some butter after it was “accidentally delivered” to a Colorado Red Lobster, according to a local aquarium. The Downtown Aquarium in Denver said the unique crustacean was shipped to the restaurant in Pueblo — about 110 miles south of the state capital, according to KDVR. Fortunately, the lobster’s brightly colored shell made it easier to identify before it wound up on a seafood platter at the restaurant.

“[Regular lobsters] are very dark brown with maybe a few small spots or discoloration points, so having one that was bright orange that none of us had ever seen was definitely a bit of a shock,” Kendra Kastendieck, the general manager of the Pueblo Red Lobster, told the outlet.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

Several guests at the restaurant even asked why there was already a pre-cooked lobster in the live lobby tank due to its strange coloring, she said.