(DAILY MAIL) – Archaeologists have discovered a rare artifact that is found throughout the Bible’s Old Testament. They discovered a 3,800-year-old textile colored with ‘scarlet worm,’ a dye that is mentioned 25 times in scripture, in a cave in Israel. The red dye was created from the carcasses and eggs of an insect, which people would grind up into a power to color garments.

The textile featured woolen threads dyed red, which had been weaved through uncolored linen threads to form a lattice-like design.

The Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) announced the findings on Thursday, after finding the less than two-centimeter textile hiding in the ‘Cave of Skulls’ in the Judean Desert.