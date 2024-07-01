A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Faith Life, Faith and FamilyWND VIDEO

'Reagan' star Dennis Quaid reflects on faith of Ronald Reagan, reveals if he'll run for office

'He was my favorite president, and I think the greatest president of the 20th century'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published July 1, 2024 at 7:14pm
Dennis Quaid starring as Ronald Reagan in 2024's 'Reagan' (Trailer video screenshot)

Dennis Quaid starring as Ronald Reagan in 2024's 'Reagan'

(CHRISTIAN POST ) -- Few U.S. presidents have left as indelible a mark as Ronald Reagan, known for his charisma, leadership during the Cold War and deep connection with the American people. But according to actor Dennis Quaid, who stars in the forthcoming film “Reagan,” it was the former president’s humility and deep faith that made him uniquely qualified to lead during a tumultuous time in American history.

“He was my favorite president, and I think the greatest president of the 20th century, for sure,” Quaid, who plays Reagan in the film releasing Aug. 30, told the Christian Post.

“Everybody knows what Ronald Reagan looked like. He’s one of the most recognizable people in the world, like Muhammad Ali.”

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'Reagan' star Dennis Quaid reflects on faith of Ronald Reagan, reveals if he'll run for office
U.S. still hasn't seen enough day-after Gaza planning from Israel, Blinken says
Congress introduces bill holding colleges accountable for not protecting Jews
'Consumers would revolt': EV chargers face these significant problems, study finds
Time Magazine trolls Biden with brutal cover after disastrous debate
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×